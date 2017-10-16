Holistic teaching kitchen coming to Clermont

A holistic teaching kitchen and kitchen retail concept will be coming to Clermont January 2018.

This Honest Food will be located in the Clermont Landing plaza, 2419 S. Highway 27. Individual and group cooking lessons will be available every week, according to a news release, along with holistic seminars and healthy cooking boot camps. Holistic and health-centric cookbooks and professional cooking will be available for purchase.

Dawn Viola, the executive chef, started This Honest Food online in early 2016 to help people change their health through food. Viola became a chef following the discovery of several food allergies.

Viola participates in food competitions, and won $10,000 on The Food Network's show Cooks vs. Cons. She told the Orlando Sentinel that she planned to use the winnings to finish her master's degree in holistic health and nutrition education and open the teaching kitchen.

"An often overlooked, yet simple approach to disease management and prevention, is food," Viola said in a news release. "Food changes everything - it can trigger disease, and it can also prevent disease.

"The new space will provide everything needed to cook healthy meals at home, and help our community live healthier lives."

Visit ThisHonestFood.com to watch for a cooking class schedule, which should be available in December.