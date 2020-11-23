APRIL GAMIZ
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Holiday week weather: Brisk, chilly, then warmer, then rainy, then beautiful

November 23, 2020 | 7:18am
From www.mcall.com
By
Jennifer Sheehan
APRIL GAMIZ

Rain tapers off but gets brisk and windy then a chance of rain again for Thanksgiving morning.