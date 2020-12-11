  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Holiday Hope passes $55K thanks to anonymous donations

December 11, 2020 | 5:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Bob Blubaugh

There were 21 anonymous donations mailed in and processed by NWSB Bank on Thursday, totaling $5,025.