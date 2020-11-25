Holiday Hope: Human Services Programs of Carroll County helps people ‘get back on their feet’

Human Services Programs of Carroll County is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, the Times’ annual campaign aimed at driving donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community. Now in its 22nd year, Holiday Hope raised more than $120,000 for local nonprofit organizations last year. In addition to HSP, the Times and partner NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, raise funds for Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice and The Shepherd’s Staff.