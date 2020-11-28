Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Time
Holiday Hope: Access Carroll provides ‘safety net’ of care for at-risk, low income patients

November 28, 2020 | 5:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Megan Woodward
Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Time

Access Carroll is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, the Times’ annual campaign aimed at driving donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community. Now in its 22nd year, Holiday Hope raised more than $120,000 for local nonprofit organizations last year. In addition to Access Carroll, the Times and partner NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, raise funds for Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff.