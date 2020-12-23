‘Hold my head high’: Black teens in Carroll reflect on growing up in one of Maryland’s whitest counties

Last year, of the approximately 25,000 students who were enrolled in Carroll County’s public school system, only 993 — not quite 4% — were Black or African American. It is in this world that these children come of age and grow to celebrate their cultural roots and heritage. After years of laughing off insensitive comments from their peers, some learn to call out racism when they see it. And now, amid a national reckoning over systemic racism and anti-Black state violence, many are working to make Carroll County a more inclusive and welcoming place for the Black children who come after them.