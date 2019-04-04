As Hold My Crown beer is released, organizers discuss growing role of women in industry

From concept to ingredients to the day it was made, Hold My Crown was intended to be a beer about women.

The dry, citrus-forward farmhouse-style pale ale — which is being tapped this week — was made by more than 20 women from a dozen suburban Chicago breweries, and features yeast used by Aldona Udriene, who has been described as “the undisputed queen of Lithuanian farmhouse brewing.”

The point? To promote the growing role of women in beer.

“We were trying to have it as female focused as possible from start to finish,” said Emily Slayton, co-founder of Skeleton Key Brewery in Woodridge, where the beer was made in early March, in honor of International Women’s Day. “We want to encourage the next generation of (women) brewers.”

Hold My Crown and nine variants are being tapped this week, including 5 p.m. Friday at Iron & Glass, a bar and bottle shop in Romeoville, where all 10 versions of the beer will be available. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Pink Boots Society, an organization supporting women in the beer industry. The beer is part of an ongoing series of collaborations between the Chicago chapter of Pink Boots and local breweries.

Though the role of women in brewing has grown markedly in recent years, reports of sexism continue to percolate. A prime example popped up in February, when a bizarre article, ostensibly about cask ale, appeared in Great Lakes Brewing News with an odd introduction: “In the age of #metoo, the pendulum has swung too far. One aggressive move and a man’s career can derail. I feel the walls closing around me, my room to move shrinking. My instincts to bed every woman I see are reducing from a king-sized mattress to a cot, the size of which I only remember from a tour in Iraq.”

Though the author of the piece, Great Lakes Brewing News co-founder Bill Metzger, said it was meant to be satire, advertisers cut ties with the newspaper, and Metzger subsequently resigned his position and sold his stake in the newspaper.

In honor of the tapping of Hold my Crown — we chatted with Slayton and Janna Mestan, general manager of Haymarket Brewing’s West Loop brewpub, to discuss how things have changed for women in a beer industry long dominated by men. The conversation was edited for length and clarity.

Q: Why brew a beer in honor of women and their roles in the industry?

Mestan: It’s a way for us to push out the message that a lot of women work in beer, and that includes many working at the highest levels. There are far more women in the industry than there ever have been, and that’s partially because of the camaraderie and support of other women. We want to raise awareness for the women who want to be in the industry, for those who say, “I want to do that.”

Q: How have things changed for women in beer? I remember a newspaper article from seven or so years ago about a woman brewer. The entire thesis was essentially: “Holy cow — a woman making beer!”

Mestan: I remember that article. Fortunately it’s not as much of a novelty as it was then. So many women have risen to the top of the craft, and it’s not as big a deal. Women are at every stage of the industry — in the cellar, running pubs, brewing.

Slayton: Most of the women who attended our brew day owned their businesses — more than half were owners or partners.

Q: So we’ve moved at least somewhat beyond the craft beer stereotype of an industry crammed with bearded, tattooed guys in flannel shirts?

Mestan: It’s a work in progress. The industry, as a whole, could definitely be more inclusive, but it’s getting better every year, and people are being held accountable for crappy attitudes.

Q: What’s an example of that?

Mestan: Great Lakes Brewing News. That guy faced real consequences. Three or five years ago, it probably would have been a little slap on the wrist. In this climate, it was swift, and it was pretty brutal.

Q: Does that forceful reaction make beer a more progressive sort of industry?

Slayton: I come from an advertising background, and beer is definitely more progressive. It has come a long way pretty quickly.

Q: Do you see it among customers, too — more women enjoying beer?

Mestan: Definitely. I see more women at beer festivals — though we still have a huge advantage for the restroom line.

Slayton: The line is getting longer, though.

Q: Beer labels and beer names with sexual references or objectifying women have long been a hot topic — and continue to be. What's interesting is that, in some cases, the art was made by a woman, or the brewery that chose a label causing an uproar is owned by a woman.

Mestan: There’s less of that, but it’s a fine line. One of most recent examples was Jester King getting in trouble for its Orval Day poster. I thought it was tastefully done; plus it was done by a woman artist. Though in general, I don’t think just because a woman artist made something means it can’t be offensive. Women can have bad senses of judgment too.

It’s probably generally a good idea to get a panel of three people — maybe get some women on there — and decide if something is offensive before going forward with it. I’ve shot down some beer names at Haymarket. They’re jokes and things people wouldn’t find overtly offensive, but I’ve always told my team that we don’t need a name to grab attention. We grab attention with our beer.

Slayton: When I’m voting down names that are overtly sexual, it’s partly because I think we can just do better. Just spend five minutes to come up with something better than resonates with more people.

Q: Level with me. You’re a little bummed about the women’s bathroom line getting longer at beer festivals.

Slayton: It probably is the biggest drawback, to be honest.

Mestan: It’s a trade-off. But we’re still pretty far ahead of the game.

The base version of Hold My Crown was tapped Tuesday at Skeleton Key, and variants are being tapped at BuckleDown Brewing in Lyons (a blood orange version); Church Street Brewing, Itasca (lemongrass); Dry City Brew Works, Wheaton (hibiscus); Elmhurst Brewing, Elmhurst (strawberry); Metal Monkey Brewing, Romeoville (lemon/rosemary); More Brewing, Villa Park (honey-tangerine/ginger); Scallywag Brewing, Westmont (pomegranate); Werk Force Brewing, Plainfield (kombucha); and Wolfden Brewing, Bloomingdale (passion fruit). (For tapping schedule, check with each brewery.)

