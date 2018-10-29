Hogsalt's Aster Hall reveals full lineup

Holiday shoppers along Michigan Avenue will likely find a reprieve from schlepping around the shopping thoroughfare when Hogsalt Hospitality’s long-awaited food court opens next month inside the 900 North Michigan Avenue Shops.

Brendan Sodikoff’s restaurant group (known for popularizing the buzzy Au Cheval burger and Japanese-inspired coffee drinks at Sawada) has taken over 22,000 square feet of the shopping mall’s fifth and sixth floors, creating an all-Hogsalt space they’re calling Aster Hall, with 16 “food vaults.”

The vaults include the usual Hogsalt offerings, like Small Cheval, Green Street Smoked Meats, and 3 Greens Market. Newer concepts will sell tacos, Detroit-style pizza, lobster rolls, cocktails and more. The complete list of vendors features Chicago Char Dogs, Ginza Ramen, Motor City Pizza, Boardwalk Seafood Co., The Rotisserie, Grateful Grains and Greens, Al Pastor Tacos No. 2, Sushi Station, Lil’ Boots, Lost Lily’s, Midnight Juice & Coffee Co., The Chocolate Bar, and Doughnut Vault.

Aster Hall is expected to open at the end of November.

