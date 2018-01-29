Hoffmann, Hogan, Segal named to Chicago Chefs Hall of Fame

Three prominent members of the city's restaurant scene are being inducted into the Chicago Culinary Museum and Chefs Hall of Fame. Chefs John Hogan and Mindy Segal, and restaurateur Fred Hoffmann, will be formally inducted into the hall of fame in a Feb. 17 ceremony at The Palmer House Hilton, 17 E. Monroe St.

The three will also be honored with an honorary "day" of their own in Chicago, thanks to Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Mayor Emanuel has declared Feb. 15 to be Fred Hoffmann Day in Chicago; Feb. 16 is Mindy Segal Day in Chicago; and Feb. 17 is Chef John Hogan Day in Chicago. The proclamations creating a day for each of these culinary figures spells out their achievements. Hogan is executive chef at River Roast restaurant, having previously been at Keefer's, Savarin and Kiki's Bistro, among other spots. Segal opened HotChocolate in 2005 and authored a cookbook called "Cookie Love" that was published 10 years later. She also won the James Beard Foundation award for Outstanding Pastry Chef in 2012. Hoffmann, whose credits include the Snuggery and Excaliber nightclub, owns and operates with his son, Mark, 19 hospitality spots in the Chicago area, including eight Moretti's Ristorante and Pizza locations.

The trio's induction is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Red Lacquer Room of The Palmer House Hilton. It will be immediately followed by the 13th annual fundraiser sponsored by the For the Love of Chocolate Foundation. This event, which raises scholarship money for student chefs is called Whimsy: A Dessert Dream Brought to Life. Tickets start at $150 each and may be ordered through the culinary museum's website or the foundation's website. The event is slated to run until midnight, according to an event press release.

The Chicago Culinary Museum and Chefs Hall of Fame was founded in 2006 by chef John Kaufmann and the late chef John Castro. Now under the umbrella of the American Culinary Federation Chefs and Culinary Professionals of Chicagoland, its primary goal is to raise scholarship money for aspiring chefs.

