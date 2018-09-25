Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House Celebrates 40 Years, Offers “Throwback” Pricing, and Announces New Location!

(RestaurantNews.com) Since 1978, steak lovers have enjoyed the iconic Texas flavor and hospitality of, family owned and operated, Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House. Guests can enjoy their favorite cuts of meat in the relaxed, friendly atmosphere offered at the Fort Worth, Granbury, Haltom City, and Amarillo locations.

Celebrating their 40th Anniversary in October, Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House is offering special “throwback” pricing on several popular menu items. From October 1-4, guests can enjoy the famous made-from-scratch dishes that have pleased the hearts and palettes of diners for many decades, at prices reminiscent of the past.

In recognition of 40 years of serving great food, cold beer, famous margaritas, and friendly smiles, Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House is pleased to announce their newest location at Gateway Center, 8501 Benbrook Boulevard (SE corner of Benbrook Blvd. and I-20) in Benbrook, Texas.

Hoffbrau owners are looking forward to beginning operations at Gateway Center; slated to open in spring 2019. “Benbrook is a welcoming community, and is ideally situated between our Fort Worth and Granbury locations,” notes owner/operator Aron Fogiel. “We are excited to offer our brand to this area of southwest Tarrant County, and look forward to sharing our tried-and-true recipes, along with the popular Premium Angus Beef we introduced to our menu last year.”

With “steak” in their name, Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House strives to ensure their beef sets a higher standard for quality, tenderness, and flavor. Early next year, they will introduce the Certified Angus Beef® brand.

Plan to visit one of the four area locations in early October and grab a favorite drink to toast 40 years!

