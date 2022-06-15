Hof’s Hut Supports Southern California Boys & Girls Clubs with Summer Fundraisers for New Backpacks for Kids

Signal Hill, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Family-owned, popular comfort-food restaurant brand, Hof’s Hut , has teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs in Southern California to raise funds to provide hundreds of new backpacks for students so they can return to school with confidence.

“There’s nothing like the feeling of being prepared and organized to help kids focus on school, and a new backpack is a fundamental part of that preparation. Together, with our guests, Hof’s Hut aims to give kids positive momentum to start the school year off right,” said Joan Hansen, vice president of marketing at Hofman Hospitality Group, parent company of Hof’s Hut.

In Southern California, Hof’s Hut restaurants are supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, Carson, and Cypress, which provide low-cost and free after-school and summer program activities for school-age children of area residents where each club operates.

The Long Beach Boys & Girls Club is the oldest of the three, having served kids since 1939.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Hof’s Hut and their diners’ support. Over 75% of the youth who attend Boys & Girls Clubs are considered low income. Families struggle to pay rent and buy food, so necessary items like a backpack and pencils are not affordable. Communities banding together to give to those children in need gives them the opportunity to be successful in school. They can worry about their upcoming math test, not if they are going to have paper and a pencil to complete their homework,” said Don Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach.

The Hof’s Hut fundraisers will take place over June, July, and August with a variety of ways for guests to support the new backpack effort. For the month of June, all Round It Up America donations* will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs. Also, during June, guests can donate when they order online by adding a donation amount to their cart.

In June, guests who donate $3 or more will receive a coupon for a free individual pie or slice of pie upon a return visit between July 1 – July 31, 2022 and the Hofman Hospitality Group will match donations up to $1,000 during the June fundraiser.

During the month of July, guests can download a flyer from the Hof’s Hut website, present the flyer to their server and 15% of their bill (pre-tax) will be donated.

From August 1 – 15, $1 from every pot pie sold, whether breakfast or chicken pot pie, will be donated.

Backpacks will be distributed in late August.

About Hof’s Hut

Founded in 1951, Hof’s Hut is a home-style eatery that specializes in comfort food and baked goods especially pies. Hof’s Hut locations are considered a cultural landmark serving satisfying food made with high quality ingredients with an unwavering focus on great service. For more information, please visit http://hofshut.com .

*Proceeds will be donated directly to your local Boys & Girls Club. Donation is 100% tax deductible. All or any part of the collected with be utilized for charitable purposes or for the organizations. Information about revenues and expenses of the organization, including its administrative and fundraising costs may be obtained by contacting Round It Up America®, P.O. box 844284, Los Angeles, CA 90084-4284 or www.rounditupamerica.org .

