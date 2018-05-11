Hobnob with Chicago chefs Monday while they have a Ping Pong Paddle Battle

With the James Beard Awards in Chicago earlier this week, last weekend was like the “tour de food” for the city. But if you’re still craving more culinary content, Chicago chefs will be having a different kind of friendly competition this Monday.

Spin, one of the downtown table-tennis restaurant/bars, will host its second-annual Chef Paddle Battle, a pingpong tournament among 20 Chicago chefs, including names like Andrew Zimmerman, Zoe Schor and Ian Davis. Guests can take a rooting interest or simply take in the action. Chefs will be hanging out between games throughout the evening.

All of the proceeds from the event benefit Foundations of Music, a Chicago nonprofit that “[provides] fundamental music education during the school day … by partnering with Chicago Public Schools in the most economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.”

Tickets are $15 and include a Tsingtao beer as well as complimentary table tennis for the evening. Here’s the list of competing chefs, via the event’s Eventbrite page:

Johnny Anderes – Head Chef, Bar Biscay

David Choi – Chef/Owner, Seoul Taco

Ian Davis – Executive Chef, Band of Bohemia

Austin Fausett – Executive Chef, Fisk & Co.

Cameron Grant – Chef, Osteria Langhe + Langhe Market

Kyle Johnson – Executive Sous Chef, Sable Kitchen & Bar

Brian Jupiter – Executive Chef, Frontier

James Lintelmann - Executive Chef, Baptiste & Bottle

Juan Meza – Sous Chef, Mi Tocaya

Cory Morris – Chef de Cuisine, Boleo

Maxwell Robbins – Executive Chef, Longman & Eagle

Zoe Schor – Chef/Owner, Split Rail

Michael Simmons – Executive Chef & Owner, Café Marie-Jeanne

Quinton Smith – Executive Chef, The Boundary

Andrew Snyder – Levy Restaurants

Alex Theodoroff - Executive Chef, MAD Social

Shin Thompson – Chef/Owner, Furious Spoon

Jake Verstegen - Chef, London House

Andrew Zimmerman – Chef/Owner, Sepia & Proxi

Sarah Jordan – Food & Beverage Director, Bedderman Lodging

Chef Paddle Battle

SPiN Chicago, 344 N. State St.

Tickets: $15 on Eventbrite; chicago.wearespin.com

