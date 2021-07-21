HMSHost Selects Harrison as Architect for Airport Dining Concepts

Dallas-based, award-winning architecture and design firm continues work with HMSHost to support two Memphis airport bar and restaurant projects

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) HMSHost – recognized industry leaders who create innovative dining locations in airports – recently announced that it has chosen Harrison as its concept creator and Architect of Record at Memphis International Airport.

Dallas-based, global strategic architecture and design firm, Harrison, is currently working on two projects at Memphis International Airport. The first, Memphis Made Brewing Co., is a local brewery concept that addresses the importance of localization within airports and marries the shift towards support of non-chain restaurants. Harrison is embracing HMSHosts’ strategy by sourcing local materials where possible to honor the area and infuse travelers with a touch of Memphis. Responding to the changing need for brand flexibility, Harrison has also considered adaptable zonal seating arrangements to address any future changes in seating capacities.

For the second project, HMSHost and Harrison have partnered with the Memphis Grizzlies. The design celebrates the iconic NBA team with a confident mix of brand and basketball philosophy. The brand colors and lighting are mixed with iconography, screens and bleacher seating inspired by the court to create a stand-out design and a consistent brand story that plays out throughout the guest experience. Harrison has made it a priority to create a cohesive design that carries through every detail from the halo lighting and the shade of tile grout selected to the cross stitching on the seats.

“We partnered with Harrison because of their brilliant designs, understanding and ability to navigate the complexity of an airport environment,” said HMSHost VP Design and Construction Roy K. Wunderlich. “We’ve been impressed by Harrison’s ability to deliver creative commercial designs while keeping the brand personality to really create magical moments that will attract and retain airport guests.”

Harrison’s vast experience includes completing more than 50 global airport projects and winning international FAB Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2019, including:

2019 Airport Bar of the Year (Family Restaurant) – Regional Winner: Giraffe World Kitchen

2018 Airport Bar of the Year (Over $3 Million and Best Bar Overall) – TRG Concessions, The Curator, London Heathrow Airport

2018 Airport Bar of the Year (Highly Commended) – Regional Winner (Europe): TRG Concessions, The Curator, London Heathrow Airport

2018 Airport Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (Europe) – Oriel Grand Brasserie, London Heathrow Airport

2017 Airport Bar of the Year (Europe) – TRG Concessions, Nicholas Culpepper, London Gatwick Airport

2017 Airport Bar of the Year (Highly Commended) – TRG Concessions, Nicholas Culpepper, London Gatwick Airport

“We are beyond thrilled to continue our partnership with HMSHost,” said Harrison Chief Operating Officer Keith Anderson. “The key to our success is the service we provide that balances creativity, commercial awareness and comprehensive documentation supported by experienced airport project management. Our Dallas office has team members that have worked in airports all over the country, so our team truly understands the nuances of working in airports and what it takes to win airport pitches by delivering standout designs and exceptional execution.”

This extensive experience positions Harrison as a global leader in airport design and delivery. In addition to Memphis International Airport, Harrison has completed recently projects across the United States from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Houston Airport. Harrison teams have also worked on airports across the globe from London Heathrow and Auckland New Zealand to Dubai International and many more. To learn more about Harrison, visit harrison.hn .

About Harrison

Harrison is an award-winning, global strategic architecture and design consultancy renowned for creating successful new hospitality concepts, transforming existing brands and operations, and designing distinctive spaces that deliver memorable guest experiences. With offices in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Melbourne, Harrison has partnered with major global brands as well as local independent businesses to deliver 6,000+ projects. The company’s approach focuses on the guest journey; enhancing their experience through a unique storytelling process which differentiates brands from their competition. Harrison is built on a reputation for creativity, passion and vision which is expressed in the breadth of its extensive portfolio built over the last 31 years. For more information, visit harrison.hn and follow Harrison on Instagram .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post HMSHost Selects Harrison as Architect for Airport Dining Concepts first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.