Historic Bethlehem Restaurant Week: Apollo, Edge, Tapas and more cooking up dining deals

Head to the Christmas City for delectable dishes at tantalizing prices during Historic Bethlehem Winter Restaurant Week, Sunday through Feb. 2.

The event, presented by the Downtown Bethlehem Association, features fixed-price, multi-course menus at 15 downtown dining establishments — from casual spots such as Billy’s Downtown Diner to upscale restaurants such as 1741 on the Terrace.

Sample $15, three-course lunches include beer and cheese soup, a garden salad and banh mi turkey burger at Fegley’s Bethlehem Brew Works; fried ravioli, a wood-fired margherita pizza and cannoli at The Brick, and a Caesar salad, fish taco and toasted coconut Amaretto cream pie at Twisted Olive.

In the evening, find more dining deals such as an Indian spiced chicken naan taco, pan-seared barramundi and lemon vanilla whoopie pie ($30.19) at Apollo Grill; vegetable lettuce wraps, chicken and andouille sausage tagliatelle pasta and a warm apple tart ($35) at Edge; and cider seeped mussels, blackened flat iron steak and sticky toffee pudding ($25) at McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar.

For “interactive dining with a fondue twist,” try The Melting Pot, which will offer a $35, four-course dinner. A sample combination includes a cheddar cheese fondue, farm-fresh house salad, “Main Street” entree (all natural chicken breast, Pacific white shrimp, andouille sausage and wild mushroom sacchetti) and chocolate fondue.

Other highlights include a $12.95, two-course breakfast, with second-course options of a breakfast burrito, huevos rancheros or stuffed French toast at The Flying Egg; and a $15, three-course lunch, with second-course options of a carne burger wrap, mini veggie paella or chef’s savory crepe (shredded chicken, bacon, arugula and Gouda cheese sauce) at Tapas on Main.

Reservations should be made directly with the restaurants. Other participants include Cachette Bistro & Creperie, Tap Room at Historic Hotel Bethlehem, Tavern at the Sun Inn and Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar. Info: getdowntownbethlehem.com.

