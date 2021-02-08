Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Highlights of the pending CPS-CTU reopening agreement: What you need to know

February 8, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Leslie Bonilla
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

A slower phase-in, more testing and specific metrics are included in the tentative agreement.