High Volume Senior Care Brand Chooses Fransmart to Lead National Franchise Development

Alexandria, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Heart Senior Care , which offers non-medical home care services, is partnering with franchise development group Fransmart to continue growing their brand nationwide through franchising. Fransmart built its reputation by launching emerging restaurant concepts like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill into the powerhouse chains they are today. This year, Fransmart began expanding its portfolio to include highly successful service and retail franchise brands like Golden Heart Senior Care.

Golden Heart Senior Care has already grown the brand nationwide with 24 franchised territories in operation. The business is recession and pandemic-proof, noting a marked sales increase during COVID-19 as families opted to care for their loved ones in-home rather than in a facility.

“This is an incredible opportunity. There are few franchise businesses you can open for under $100k with this kind of return, the average franchisee grosses over a million per year*,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “The franchisees are happy and referenceable. They rave about the business and company president, Craig Bass. Golden Heart is the next generation of home care services.”

“I engineered this business to be tech-forward, and our franchising should mirror that,” said Craig Bass, president and owner. “Rather than going the same route of the traditional home care brands, doing expos, I decided to team up with Fransmart because of the energy they bring to growing fast casual brands.”

Golden Heart Senior Care’s franchisees are eager to expand into larger territories. One franchisee is interested in a massive multi-unit deal that would cover his entire home state.

“Fransmart specializes in helping franchisees start with multi-unit territories, reinvest their profit, and snowball into massive businesses they can later sell for a huge return,” said Rowe. “We’ve worked with an accountant to come up with a financial model to show franchisees how to build more wealth than they thought possible. We’re bringing that mindset to Golden Heart’s franchisees.”

About Golden Heart Senior Care

Golden Heart Senior Care is a nationally expanding franchise company providing high quality in-home non-medical senior care to allow seniors to live a full independent life in the comfort of their home. Golden Heart also provides free assisted living placement services for seniors that can no longer safely stay at home. Services include companion care, home helper services and personal care. All services are carried out by highly trained compassionate caregivers.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 20 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants worldwide. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2020, over 1,000 new franchises locations are in development across their current portfolio. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

