High-Quality Bubble Tea Concept – Magic Cup Cafe to Franchise Five New Locations

(RestaurantNews.com) Magic Cup Cafe, a bubble tea, smoothie, and coffee cafe concept will be franchising five cafes to select franchise partners in Houston and Dallas within the next few years.

The Magic Cup team, led by owner My Lynn Nguyen, is working with industry expert Gary Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions , to expand the turnkey Magic Cup Cafe business model. Mr. Occhiogrosso was instrumental in the successful launches of nationally recognized brands such as Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, TRUFOODS, LLC.

Ms. Nguyen stated, “We are excited to be offering the Magic Cup opportunity to passionate entrepreneurs in the Dallas and Houston Markets. We spent the last several years perfecting our menu, systems, and marketing. We truly feel confident that we are ready to put our franchise partners in the best position to achieve success.”

As part of the program developed with Occhiogrosso and operational consultants, franchise partners will receive a total of four weeks of one-on-one training both at Magic Cup headquarters and at the partner’s cafe. Then, they will receive continual corporate support inclusive of streamlined business development, ongoing product development, and multimedia marketing as their location grows.

Along with high-quality internal support, becoming a Magic Cup franchise partner means joining its network of loyal customers and partner companies. Dusty Clem, their local dessert vendor, describes his relationship with the Magic Cup team. “My family is customers of Magic Cup, and we also happen to be a vendor. Those two things aren’t coincidental. When we first started working with Magic Cup, I was confident that my vendor relationship would be a success because we understood first-hand how they treat their customers… What is in their cups is delicious, but the “magic” comes from the culture that has been carefully cultivated and perfected. It is extremely refreshing to experience.”

The “magic” Dusty mentions comes from the work My Lynn has put in to source high-quality, fresh ingredients year round to capitalize within the $5 billion milk tea industry, $255 billion coffee industry, and $5 billion smoothie industry. The company uses top of the line equipment to control the quality of details from the water used in its ice to the roasting of its coffee. As an inclusive concept, Magic Cup also offers customizations and menu items that are friendly to most dietary restrictions.

To learn more about owning a cafe, visit their website at www.magiccupfranchise.com or Contact: Gary Occhiogrosso at gary@frangrow.com