High-end seafood spot Ocean Cut abruptly closes

Ocean Cut (20 W. Kinzie St.), the seafood sibling of Chicago Cut Steakhouse (300 N. LaSalle St.) abruptly closed Thursday.

Partners David Flom and Matthew Moore posted a terse farewell on the Ocean Cut website.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Ocean Cut is closing today, March 1, 2018. We hope that you will continue to join us at our sister restaurant, Chicago Cut Steakhouse at 300 North LaSalle Street. We can not thank you enough for all your support over the years!!!”

“The bad news is having to say goodbye to the place,” said Flom in a phone call. “The good news is that we got a real nice offer. And we’ve got some more things going on at Chicago Cut.”

Southern Cut, Flom and Moore’s barbecue concept in Streeterville, is unaffected by the Ocean Cut sale. The new operators in the Ocean Cut space, whom Flom declined to name, reportedly plan a full interior remodeling, so it will be some time before the doors reopen.

Ocean Cut opened in the former Keefer’s space in April of 2015; back then, it was known as C Chicago, and featured chef Bill Montagne (now at Nico Osteria). But customers rebelled at the prices, which reached prime-steak levels, and the partners changed the name and prices (and chef, as Montagne departed).

