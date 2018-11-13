Hidden Norfolk pagoda will become new Hummingbird bakery and teahouse, with champagne

At the point of Freemason Harbor a few blocks from downtown, unsuspecting walkers of the Elizabeth River Trail often discover something mysterious: a bright, painted pagoda ringed with koi-pond fountains and lush flowers, and guarded by Chinese lions.

The site was once a great molasses storage tank offering shade from inclement weather.

But in 1989, a goodwill gift from Taiwan led to a new vision: For six years, the tower's support beams were remade into a baroque octagon stacked two stories high.

Soon, the pagoda will be open to the public as a sunny teahouse – with champagne flutes on the upstairs balcony overlooking the garden, sandwiches, cakes and a bright rainbow of macarons.

Kisha Frazier, owner of Hummingbird Macarons, will open the doors of her Oriental Garden teahouse at 265 W. Tazewell St., on Valentine's Day of 2019 – the fifth anniversary of her bakery's opening on Botetourt Street in Norfolk.

"It’s beautiful. It’s a beautiful space," Frazier said. "The outside structure will remain the same. Inside will be more contemporary."

Her current location will remain a bakery and commissary, while the new space will become her teahouse and retail space.

"We’ll have a legit teahouse with all of our desserts," Frazier said. "We'll offer some sandwiches, pasta salad, to-go salad, light fare. But we don’t want to take away from the core of what we do."

What Frazier does is bake.

She's best known for her macarons – layered confections of bright-colored almond meringue, stacked like a sandwich around sweet buttercream or rich ganache. It is a cookie at once decadent and crystalline in its delicacy.

Frazier makes macarons in wild flavors ranging from balsamic strawberry to chocolate jalapeno, or gentle ones like almond or Earl Grey.

Other desserts include cookies and cream "cookiepuffs," macaron ice-cream sandwiches, and cakes, including wedding cakes. She says she's got some new ideas for the teahouse, but doesn't want to reveal them until she opens.

Friends of the Pagoda, which manages the property, rents the site to wedding parties in the summer, and Frazier says this was part of the draw for her.

"It’ll be a great place for people to come. More space, more outdoor seating, more space for events. People who wanted to come to tea parties at our previous space didn't have the room."

She also plans a liquor license for the new Hummingbird Teahouse, meaning she'll be able to pair her desserts and light lunches with champagne, cocktails and dessert wines.

She'll commemorate the pagoda's Valentine's Day opening with a daytime party she promises will be "epic." She's also taking romantic reservations for couples who want to celebrate Valentine's Day there in the evening.

The tucked-away pagoda has been home to a battery of short-lived restaurants, but Frazier says her teahouse is well-suited to the site. She approached Friends of Pagoda with her idea when the space became open after the previous Pagoda Restaurant closed in September.

"I love how quickly they saw the vision," she said.

This project is a long time coming for Frazier. She'd first eyeballed the pagoda 13 years ago, after a friend had a bridal shower there.

"I thought, 'That’be so cool to have a business there,'" she remembered.

"It’s one of those things that never completely goes away. More recently I was having lunch with a friend of mine and he said, 'Have you thought about the pagoda?' Just shows you some things are worth waiting for."

