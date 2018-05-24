Hickory Tavern To Treat America’s Veterans and Troops with 20% Off New Menu All Day on Memorial Day

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Hickory Tavern, the nationally-recognized social gathering spot with 27 restaurants in 16 communities across the southeastern United States, today announced it will honor America’s fallen military members this Memorial Day (Monday, May 28, 2018) by offering all veterans and troops a 20% discount off its entire food menu, all day.

“We take our responsibility of being the community’s restaurant destination very seriously and we welcome our neighbors, families and friends on this day of remembrance as we honor those who provided the very opportunity to share a meal together possible,” said Hickory Tavern President and COO Paul Baldasaro. “We look forward to welcoming guests on Memorial Day and providing a great meal for a great value for vets and troops as we all remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

“The Grad” Burger”

With Hickory Tavern’s exceptional menu and experience, traditional sports bars and casual dining chains pale in comparison. Starting with a welcoming and warm greeting and moving into attentive service with a guest-first mission, visitors are then treated to an extensive and diverse menu. Hickory Tavern’s menu was recently amped up with new appetizers, flatbreads, salads, entrées burgers and more. According to Baldasaro, it was the most sizeable one-time change in the company’s history.

Since opening its first location in Charlotte two decades ago, Hickory Tavern has become the neighborhood’s favorite destination for any occasion. Hickory Tavern’s unique brand of polished casual features a lively bar atmosphere, upscale menu and 60 big screen TVs and projectors for catching all of your favorite entertainment and sports.

Salt & Pepper Fried Calamari

Hickory Tavern’s 20% discount for veterans and active duty military is available on Monday, May 28, 2018, open to close. All Hickory Tavern locations are participating. The offer is valid for food only, alcohol is not included. As a courtesy to non-military guests, military guests need to provide proof of military service, which includes: U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

About Hickory Tavern

Founded in 1997, the Hickory Tavern brand has grown to include 27 businesses in 16 communities across the southeastern United States. Hickory Tavern is a neighborhood social gathering spot that is centered around a lively bar, serves great food and has a passion for sports and entertainment. The Hickory Tavern goal is to create your craveable experience. To do this Team Members connect with each guest individually to ensure that they deliver the specific experiences that each guest craves. Our guests use us for countless social reasons, occasions and events. Whatever the reason; Hickory Tavern is the perfect venue for Lunch, Happy Hour, Dinner, Late Night, Parties, Events and on Gameday. Hickory Tavern added 2 new locations in 2017: Columbia, SC and Holly Springs, NC. Additional openings are planned across the entire Hickory Tavern footprint in 2018 and beyond. We hope to see you soon and often at Hickory Tavern!

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Hickory Tavern

704-941-7353

derek@150PR.com