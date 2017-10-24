Hickory Tavern to Salute Veterans and Troops with 50% Off Discount on Veterans Day

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Hickory Tavern, the neighborhood social gathering spot, will be offering a special menu for all Veterans and Active Duty military on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017. And as a gesture of respect and gratitude, the Tavern will extend a 50% discount on the Special Veteran’s Day Menu to all Veterans and Active Duty military who show a Military ID. This offer will be available at Hickory Tavern locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

“We proudly salute the veterans in our community and all across America. You are our guests and we are your restaurant. On your special day and every day our restaurants welcome you and are pleased to serve you because you serve us,” said Thom Perez, Hickory Tavern CMO. “The special offer is a simple gesture to express how grateful we are for you.”

Hickory Tavern recently announced an amped up menu with new appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, burgers and steaks. With Hickory Tavern’s exceptional menu and experience, traditional sports bars and casual dining chains pale in comparison. Starting with a welcoming and warm greeting and moving into attentive service with a guest-first mission, visitors are then treated to an extensive and diverse menu.

Since opening its first location in Charlotte two decades ago, Hickory Tavern has become the neighborhood’s favorite destination for any occasion. Hickory Tavern’s unique brand of polished casual features a lively bar atmosphere, upscale menu and 60 big screen TVs and projectors for catching all of your favorite entertainment and sports.

Hickory Tavern’s offer of 50% off of meals for veterans and active duty military is available on Saturday, November 11, 2017 only. Please check with your favorite Hickory Tavern ahead of time to ensure that it is participating in this offer. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are included. Alcoholic beverages are NOT included. The offer is for dine-in only and may not be combined with any other offers. It has no cash value. A military ID is required. The discount applies only to the person presenting the military ID. Menu item exclusions apply. Other restrictions may apply. Guests are encouraged to contact their favorite Hickory Tavern for more details.

About Hickory Tavern

Founded in 1997, the Hickory Tavern brand has grown to include 27 businesses in 16 communities across the southeastern United States. Hickory Tavern is a neighborhood social gathering spot that is centered around a lively bar, serves great food and has a passion for sports and entertainment. The Hickory Tavern goal is to create your craveable experience. To do this Team Members connect with each guest individually to ensure that they deliver the specific experiences that each guest craves. Our guests use us for countless social reasons, occasions and events. Whatever the reason; Hickory Tavern is the perfect venue for Lunch, Happy Hour, Dinner, Late Night, Parties, Events and on Gameday. Hickory Tavern has added 2 new locations in 2017: Columbia, SC and Holly Springs, NC. Additional openings are planned across the entire Hickory Tavern footprint for 2017 and beyond. We hope to see you soon and often at Hickory Tavern!

