Hickory Tavern Plans the Perfect Big Game Recipe, Dine In or Take Out

Opportunity to Win Free Wings for a Year at all Locations, Tailgate To Go Packages and All You Care to Eat Buffet on the Menu at the Region’s Undisputed Favorite Sports Bar and Neighborhood Gathering Spot

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Hickory Tavern, the neighborhood social gathering spot recognized by ESPN as runner-up for the Best Sports Bar in North America and by The Bleacher Report as the Best Sports Bar in Charlotte, is preparing to treat its guests to an unforgettable experience on the day of the big game, both dine in or take out, and an opportunity for one guest at all locations to win Free Wings for a Year.

The nationally-celebrated restaurant brand will feature a Buffet Package at all 27 locations in 16 communities for $19.99, which will include unlimited Pulled Pork Sliders, Hot Dogs, Nachos, Chicken Tenders and Desserts. Drink specials will vary by location.

Hickory Tavern will offer Tailgate To Go Packages as well which include set pricing for Wings, Chicken Tenders, Sliders, Chicken Quesadillas, Chips & Salsa, Chips & Queso and Shrimp. One guest at each location who watches the game in-house will win Free Wings for a Year.

“Watching the Super Bowl is the most exciting social experience of the year and Hickory Tavern is absolutely the place to be to watch the game,” said Thom Perez, Hickory Tavern CMO. “Even if you’re going to a house party, drop in for a drink to celebrate with us and take our incredible food to go to be the hit of any party.”

Hickory Tavern recently announced an amped up menu with new appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, burgers and steaks. With Hickory Tavern’s exceptional menu and experience, traditional sports bars and casual dining chains pale in comparison. Starting with a welcoming and warm greeting and moving into attentive service with a guest-first mission, visitors are then treated to an extensive and diverse menu.

Since opening its first location in Charlotte two decades ago, Hickory Tavern has become the neighborhood’s favorite destination for any occasion. Hickory Tavern’s unique brand of polished casual features a lively bar atmosphere, upscale menu and 60 big screen TVs and projectors for catching all of your favorite entertainment and sports.

Guests are encouraged to contact their favorite Hickory Tavern for more details.

About Hickory Tavern

Founded in 1997, the Hickory Tavern brand has grown to include 27 businesses in 16 communities across the southeastern United States. Hickory Tavern is a neighborhood social gathering spot that is centered around a lively bar, serves great food and has a passion for sports and entertainment. The Hickory Tavern goal is to create your craveable experience. To do this Team Members connect with each guest individually to ensure that they deliver the specific experiences that each guest craves. Our guests use us for countless social reasons, occasions and events. Whatever the reason; Hickory Tavern is the perfect venue for Lunch, Happy Hour, Dinner, Late Night, Parties, Events and on Gameday. Hickory Tavern added 2 new locations in 2017: Columbia, SC and Holly Springs, NC. Additional openings are planned across the entire Hickory Tavern footprint for 2018 and beyond. We hope to see you soon and often at Hickory Tavern!

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Hickory Tavern

704-941-7353

derek@150PR.com