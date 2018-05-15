Hickory Tavern Makes ‘Your Craveable Experience’ Even More Craveable and More of an Experience with New Menu Additions

Popular Neighborhood Social Gathering Spot Amps Up Already Stellar Menu with New Appetizers, Flatbreads, Salads, Entrées, Burgers and More

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) On the heels cracking the coveted FSR 50 list by Full Service Restaurant Magazine, honored by The Bleacher Report as the Best Sports Bar in Charlotte and once named runner-up in ESPN’s Best Sports Bar in North America, Hickory Tavern isn’t resting on its laurels. Instead, it’s making its already stellar menu even more craveable.

Hickory Tavern, the nationally-recognized social gathering spot with 27 restaurants in 16 communities across the southeastern United States, today announced an amped up menu with new appetizers, flatbreads, salads, entrées, burgers and more. Fans of the brand can get ready to enjoy the following delectable new masterpieces:

Appetizers- NEW ITEMS

Pow Pow Shrimp– Crispy Shrimp, Broccoli, Tossed in a Creamy, Spicy Sauce

Fried Florida Grouper Fingers– Served with Homemade Chili Lime Crema

Salt & Pepper Fried Calamari- Peruvian Sweety Drop Peppers & Thai Chili Sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna– Pickled Ginger, Wasabi, Soy Sauce & Sriracha Aioli

Flatbreads- NEW ITEMS

Steak & Brie Flatbread– Grilled Skirt Steak, Caramelized Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Brie Cream

Cajun Chicken Alfredo Flatbread– Roasted Chicken, Green Onion & Classic Cajun Alfredo

Salads- NEW ITEMS

Tuscan Kale Salad– Red Delicious Apples, Shredded Carrots, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Walnut & Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Warm Shaved Brussel Sprout Caesar– Crouton Dust & Parmesan Cheese tossed in Asiago Caesar dressing

Tavern Specialties- NEW ITEMS

Baby Back Ribs (1/2 & Full Rack) – Served with One Side & Tavern Greens Salad

Low Country Shrimp Boil– Shrimp, Sausage, Corn on the Cob, Red Potatoes & Creole Seasoning

Steak- NEW ITEMS

Carne Asada Platter- Marinated Skirt Steak, Roasted Jalapeno, Grilled Onion, Green Pepper, Avocado & Tomato Served with Warm Tortillas and Salsa

Charleston Medallions-Twin Beef Medallions Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Scampi Shrimp, Mushrooms & sautéed Onion

Tacos- NEW ITEMS

Marinated Skirt Steak Taco – Spring Mix, Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Chili Lime Drizzle

Fried Florida Grouper Taco– Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Corn & Tomato Relish, Cajun Remoulade & Fresh Cilantro

Premium Handhelds- NEW ITEMS

Cubano – Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Mayo & Pickles

Burgers- NEW ITEMS

Brie Burger– Soft Brie Cream Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle

“The Grad” Burger– Double Stacked Fresh Ground Beef Patties, Magic Sauce, Melted American, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

Food Truck- NEW ITEMS

Shiitake Mushroom Potstickers– Served with Wasabi Soy Dipping Sauce

Roasted BBQ Pulled Pork Stuffed Baker -Loaded Baked Potato Stuffed with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Pulled Pork

It’s all about of the evolution of “Your Craveable Experience,” where guests are drawn to a lively bar, great food and a passion for entertainment and sports.

“With ‘Your Craveable Experience,’ you can make Hickory Tavern anything you want, but please don’t call us a sports bar or a chain restaurant because we are so, so much more,” said Hickory Tavern President and COO Paul Baldasaro. “The beauty of being ‘un-chained’ is that we can revisit our menu anytime in order to please our guests with new, freshly-prepared items from appetizers to entrees and everything in between. And that’s exactly what’s we’ve done with our revitalized menu.”

With Hickory Tavern’s exceptional menu and experience, traditional sports bars and casual dining chains pale in comparison. Starting with a welcoming and warm greeting and moving into attentive service with a guest-first mission, visitors are then treated to an extensive and diverse menu.

Since opening its first location in Charlotte two decades ago, Hickory Tavern has become the neighborhood’s favorite destination for any occasion. Hickory Tavern’s unique brand of polished casual features a lively bar atmosphere, upscale menu and 60 big screen TVs and projectors for catching all of your favorite entertainment and sports.

Guests are encouraged to contact their favorite Hickory Tavern for more details.

About Hickory Tavern

Founded in 1997, the Hickory Tavern brand has grown to include 27 businesses in 16 communities across the southeastern United States. Hickory Tavern is a neighborhood social gathering spot that is centered around a lively bar, serves great food and has a passion for sports and entertainment. The Hickory Tavern goal is to create your craveable experience. To do this Team Members connect with each guest individually to ensure that they deliver the specific experiences that each guest craves. Our guests use us for countless social reasons, occasions and events. Whatever the reason; Hickory Tavern is the perfect venue for Lunch, Happy Hour, Dinner, Late Night, Parties, Events and on Gameday. Hickory Tavern added 2 new locations in 2017: Columbia, SC and Holly Springs, NC. Additional openings are planned across the entire Hickory Tavern footprint in 2018 and beyond. We hope to see you soon and often at Hickory Tavern!

