Hickory Tavern, the Carolinas’ Premiere Sports-passionate, Family-friendly Restaurant, Reintroduces the Dab Burger in Honor of the Return of Cam Newton

Welcome Home Super Cam!

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) When preparing for a Homecoming, perhaps a little Dab will do ya. So says Hickory Tavern , the Carolinas’ absolute go-to game-day destination, which is reviving a crowd favorite dish as it welcomes Superman home with a burger named in Cam Newton’s honor: affectionately and rightfully so …The Dab Burger.

Carolina Panthers fans universally recall Newton as the franchise’s most charismatic and an NFL record-setting quarterback. Guess what peeps: he is back and so is the burger.

“There is only one #1,” quipped Hickory Tavern founder Brad Smith. “Cam has never left the hearts of Carolinians. Panther die-hards will never forget the 15-1 2015 season and that MVP and Super Bowl year. More importantly, we fondly recall his philanthropic efforts. He defines the Carolinas and we are excited to honor him.”

At the height of Newton’s and the Panthers success, the beloved Hickory Tavern, a Carolina restaurant gem, created The Dab Burger. The Dab Burger features an extra dab of mustard in order to honor the quarterback who has more fun celebrating first downs, touchdowns and wins than anyone in the history of the league.

The Dab Burger, priced at $9.50, will be available on game days at the brand’s 23 Carolina (North and South) locations.

Hickory Tavern CEO and President Paul Baldasoro put it perfectly: “The magic is back and so is The Dab Burger. We are your game day headquarters and we look forward to you joining us. There really is no better place to watch the games as we cheer on our Panthers together. Thank you, Carolinas and welcome home, Cam!”

About Hickory Tavern

Hickory Tavern, semi-famous to being named runner-up in ESPN’s Best Sports Bar in North America, remains the ideal neighborhood gathering place. It is the go-to spot for everyone (a come as you are, we appeal to all place) for great food, cold drinks and real community. What started as a small neighborhood spot has grown to become a beloved meeting place for neighborhoods across the Carolinas and beyond. Hickory Tavern, also recognized by The Bleacher Report as the best local bar in the NFL city of Charlotte, prides itself on serving the freshest, most craveable food around, matched only by its excellent service and an environment everyone can enjoy. The brand does it all for the love of community and a dedication to creating a social space for all. No matter the reason you gather, there’s a table waiting for you at Hickory Tavern. For more information, please visit thehickorytavern.com .

Contact:

Derek Farley

derekPR for Hickory Tavern

704-941-7353

derek@derekpr.com

The post Hickory Tavern, the Carolinas’ Premiere Sports-passionate, Family-friendly Restaurant, Reintroduces the Dab Burger in Honor of the Return of Cam Newton first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.