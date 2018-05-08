Hickory Ridge Grill closes in Columbia

Hickory Ridge Grill in Columbia has closed its doors after nearly 14 years in business.

Owner George Papas said a confluence of factors led him to shutter the restaurant at the Hickory Ridge Village Center. He said the shopping center lost foot traffic to recent redevelopment projects in Columbia.

"Business has just gone down and it wasn't worth staying anymore," he said.

The restaurant, located at 6420 Freetown Road, served a mix of Mediterranean and American cuisine.

Papas said he'll miss the customers with whom he built relationships during more than a decade in business.

"They're no longer [just] your customers," he said. "You know them on a first-name basis, you've invited them to your homes, you've been to their homes."

He does not have immediate plans to continue in the restaurant business.

