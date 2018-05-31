Hey Kim Jung Un, We’ve Got Your Western Burger Franchise Right Here!

BurgerMonger offers free Pyongyang franchise in exchange for nukes

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) BurgerMonger, the burger brand known for serving only the finest Akaushi Wagyu beef burgers, today announced a special offer for an international leader.

In response to a recently released CIA report indicating that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un wants to open a Westernized burger restaurant in his isolated nation, the Florida-based better-burger chain is stepping up in the name of world peace. BurgerMonger Founder Jake Hickton is offering to waive BurgerMonger’s franchise fee for the entire Pyongyang market if Kim gives up his nukes.

“Let’s face it … everyone says we need to take a new approach to the ‘North Korea problem,’ and trading restaurants for nukes is certainly new,” said Hickton. “Besides, sometimes it’s best to just sit down and work things out over a good burger. And when I say ‘good burger,’ I don’t mean the mass-produced kind. We think world peace deserves a world-class burger, and they just don’t get any better than BurgerMonger.”

It’s too early to tell whether Burger Diplomacy will work, but the timing couldn’t be better. BurgerMonger is launching its All American Summer menu, including the All American Burger made with 100% American ingredients including Texas-raised Wagyu beef, Wisconsin cheddar, sweet Vidalia onions, fresh California lettuce and tomatoes and housemade buttermilk ranch served on challah buns baked locally in Florida.

“Heck, if Kim wants us to throw some kimchi on a burger too, we’re happy to do it,” said Hickton. “We’re prepared to send our All American Burgers to Singapore next month so Kim and his comrades can get a true taste of freedom. Whatever it takes to get a deal done!”

BurgerMonger currently has five locations throughout Florida with on-going development plans. For more information, visit burgermonger.com.

BurgerMonger builds a better burger by using only 100 percent Texas-raised Akaushi beef combined with a choice of over 40 fresh, gourmet and unique toppings. Named “#1 Burger in Tampa” by Tampa Bay Magazine three years running, BurgerMonger also offers hot dogs, hand-spun shakes, fresh-cut french fries, fresh salads, and more. Connect with BurgerMonger on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

