Heston Blumenthal is Doing Very Fashionable Barbecue Grills

It would have been nigh impossible to imagine during the post-Millennial run of trendy, avant-fusion cuisine (Magyar-Cantonese, anyone?) – but in 2018, barbecue is exceedingly…hip. Has been for the better part three years, actually. So much so that even the Brits (no, really) have caught on to it.

Heston Blumenthal, whose notorious Berkshire restaurant The Fat Duck (opened in 1995) arguably epitomized the “shooting far over the heads of the punters” approach to contemporary cooking. Indeed, snail porridge, kirsch ice cream, nitro poached aperitifs, along with smell-and-listen sensory accoutrements, were all designed to make dining out much less Relais & Chateaux and considerably more Monty Python – but at the same exorbitant prices.

Fast forward to 2018, and the exalted-if-bonkers chef is joining the fray, having developed an especially stylish line of BBQ grills, branded Everdure by Heston Blumenthal. Developed in conjunction with the Aussie purveyors of the same name, they are chicly designed for all those fashionable summer garden parties from the Cotswolds to Amagansett to St Barth.

“As a 3 Michelin star chef,” Blumenthal exerts, “if I was to start a new genre of 3 Michelin star barbecues, that’s what this range would be. We have encapsulated some of the techniques developed over my 20 years in the kitchen, and together with Everdure’s knowledge of outdoor dining have put those techniques into a range of grills that will completely transform outdoor cooking.”

We’re certainly convinced. Though probably best not to attempt Heston’s infamous aerated beetroot or salmon poached in licorice gel on your fancy new grill.

