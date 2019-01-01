Hero's Kafe in Bethlehem serves excellent breakfast and lunch in as superhero-themed atmosphere

Tucked inside the Ben Franklin TechVentures building, a business incubator on Lehigh University’s Mountaintop Campus, is a little cafe that serves as a sort of de-facto cafeteria for employees as well as a spot to grab a bite for the public.

The spot is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Xavier Martinez and Daniela Torres. The duo are of Ecuadorian descent and settled in Bethlehem in 2017. After developing a business plan with the Community Action Development Corp. of Bethlehem, they debuted a superhero-themed eatery in October offering excellent breakfasts and lunches.

The cuisine is a sort of fusion, with breakfast items, salads and build-your-own sandwiches served alongside Spanish food like Cuban sandwiches, quesadillas, empanadas, yuca bread and Colombian coffee.

The prices are extremely affordable, making it an easy choice for a bite during the work day.

Setting and decor: Comic book superhero artwork that plays to the cafe’s namesake dominates the decor. A red and white checkered linoleum floor and blue accent wall help create a bright and lively atmosphere. Other bits of geekdom — a Batman mask, an R2D2 balloon, a Wonder Woman tip jar and a Live Long and Prosper sign — are strewn throughout the restaurant. There is also a grab-and-go area with drinks, yogurt and pre-made sandwiches for customers in a rush.

Appetizers: On my first visit I got two bacon and cheese empanadas (2 for $3.50) to start. They were on the doughier side, not fried like most places in the area, and stuffed with a delicious mixture of chopped bacon and gooey cheese. They were lukewarm and could have used some extra heat, but still tasted great.

Entrees: On my first visit I chose the Pocoloco ($6), which I had expected to come in sandwich form. To my surprise and delight, it came out looking almost like a pizza, with all the ingredients piled on top of delicious Roghani naan. The signature pocoloco sauce, a mixture of apple cider, honey, mustard, ketchup and sriracha, provided a tangy, spicy base. I overheard one diner say it was “so good I could drink it.”

On top were slices of Capicola, Havarti and a helping of shredded mozzarella topped off with a crumble of creamy goat cheese and aromatic herbs de provence. The meats and cheeses were great, of course, but the pocoloco sauce was amazing and brought it all together.

On a second visit my friend and I both got the lunch combo, which came with a sandwich, soda and bag of chips for $9.50. I opted for the Cuban, a fairly straightforward and traditional offering made with honey ham, an excellent roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles all served on a crusty classic Cuban bread. While the sandwich as a whole was great, the real star was the flavorful and succulent pork that really made the dish shine.

My friend chose the Subwich, another fairly simple yet delicious creation. Ham, salami and provolone provided the substance of the sandwich, and a tasty, creamy coleslaw and zesty pepperoncini added additional depth. It was all packed onto a base of Cuban bread. The pocoloco sauce, which patrons are free to grab from the counter and squirt onto anything, made both sandwiches even better.

Service: The service on both of my visits was fantastic. The owners were working at the cafe and were friendly and had our food out quickly. They chatted with customers and were easygoing and affable.

Bottom line: For a quick and easy breakfast or lunch I’d highly recommend Hero’s Kafe. The food is made with fresh ingredients, is affordable and tastes great. Lunch for one on my first visit was $12.19 and lunch for two on my second visit totaled $20.14.

DETAILS

Hero’s Kafe

116 Research Drive, Bethlehem

Hours: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. The restaurant is currently closed for the holidays but will reopen on January 4th.

Prices: Breakfast: $5.50-$6; sides: $2-$6; salads: $5.50; lunch: $6-$7; drinks: $1.50-$4.75

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Hero’s Kafe is located in the Ben Franklin TechVenutures Building at Lehigh University’s Mountaintop Campus on South Mountain. The café is located just to the right of the building’s main lobby. Free parking is available in the building’s lot.

610-849-1120

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704