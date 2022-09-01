Heritage Restaurant Brands Welcomes David Austin to Newly Created Role of Vice President of Information Technology





( RestaurantNews.com ) Heritage Restaurant Brands has appointed David Austin to their leadership team as Vice President of Information Technology. Heritage is the franchisor of three brands including fast-growing Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch. Austin, who brings decades of experience and knowledge in the tech space, has a diverse background including IT leadership positions at Six Flags and Berkshire Hathaway Automotive.

“David brings next-level thinking to Heritage and will be an integral part of moving our brands to the forefront of the digital and tech arena in the restaurant space. IT is always evolving and having someone on board with David’s knowledge and experience is really exciting for Heritage and our brands,” stated Chip Anderson, Chief Financial Officer of Heritage. “We can’t wait to see him in action and provide even further value to our fantastic franchisees.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with a team of talented and dedicated individuals focused on enabling Heritage Restaurant Brands’ strategy through the application of next-generation technology,” said David Austin

Heritage Restaurant Brands was founded in 2016. The San Luis Obispo, CA based company is the franchisor of 3 brands including 29-unit Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch. The rapidly growing brand plans to open 2-4 more units in 2022 and 10-12 in 2023. For more information on Heritage or franchising Huckleberry’s go to Huckleberrys.com/franchise.html or email Reem.Fahoum@HeritageRB.com .

Media Contact:

Reem Fahoum

559-300-8006

Reem.Fahoum@HeritageRB.com

