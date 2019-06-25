Here's where you can eat during Baltimore Restaurant Week

Baltimore Restaurant Week is the happiest time of the year for foodies on budgets, an opportunity to snag a bargain-priced meal at one of the city’s best restaurants.
This summer’s Restaurant Week in Baltimore is happening Aug. 2 through 11, and hosted by Downtown Partnership, Visit Baltimore and Open Table.
Participants will offer three-course dinner menus ranging from $20-$35, and some offer a two-course brunch and lunch menus from $12-$20.
Book ahead to ensure your table. Here’s the current list of restaurants getting in on the action:
101 Baltimore
Alizee American
BistroBar Vasquez
Blue Hill Tavern
Cafe Fili
Cazbar Restaurant
Chez Hugo Bistro
Cinghiale
Cosima
Explorers, an American Gastropub
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
GDL Italian by Giada
Germano's Piattini
Gertrude's
Gordon Ramsay Steak
Gunther & Co.
Guy Fieri’s Baltimore Kitchen & Bar
Helmand Restaurant
Ida B's Table
Johnny's
La Calle
La Cuchara
LB Tavern
Little Havana
Mama’s on the Half Shell
Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant
Michael's Steak and Lobster House
Minnow
Miss Shirley's Cafe (Inner Harbor)
Miss Shirley's Cafe (Roland Park)
Morton's The Steakhouse
Petit Louis Bistro
Points South Latin Kitchen
Roy's of Baltimore
Rusty Scupper Restaurant & Bar
Ruth's Chris Steak House Pier 5
Sobo Cafe
Supano's Prime Steakhouse
The Alexander Brown Restaurant
The Blackwall Hitch
The Capital Grille
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
The Owl Bar
The Prime Rib
The Yard
Tio Pepe Restaurant
Topside