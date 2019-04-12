Here's when Baltimore's outdoor bars will reopen for the season

With warmer weather here to stay, it’s not too early to plan your return to Baltimore’s outdoor bars and restaurant.

Here’s when you’ll be able to eat, drink and relax at the area’s seasonal outdoor venues:

» LB Skybar (19th floor, Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St.): April 26

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; and Sunday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

» Sandlot (1000 Wills St.): May 3

Hours: Monday through Friday 4 p.m.-11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

» South Point (101 W. Cromwell St.): May 16

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m.-11 p.m.

» Tiki Barge (500 Harborview Drive): Unclear — we’ve reached out for an opening date, and will update when we hear back.

