Here's what you need to make awesome DIY gifts on a budget

This year has, without a doubt, thrown us a few curveballs, and the holidays will be no different. Why not give your friends and family members homemade presents? Whether you are looking to save a few bucks, in need of something to do while at home or procrastinating on purchasing presents, check out this guide to products and kits for making your own one-of-a-kind gifts.

Homemade brownies in Mason jars from Michaels

If you want to spread holiday cheer through sweets without actually having to bake, give your friends and family members "homemade" brownies by putting the dry ingredients from your favorite recipe into Mason jars. For extra holiday cheer, decorate the Mason jars with ribbons, pipe cleaners, washi tape or paint. Michaels sells a pack of 12 Mason jars for 10 bucks. $9.99, michaels.com

Grow and Make hot sauce-making kit

Let your loved ones enjoy some heat with this hot sauce kit from Grow and Make. The kit comes with all of the ingredients to make three bottles of hot sauce. $39.95, shop.growandmake.com

The Cullen Aesthetic scrunchie-making kit

Put together a homemade scrunchie for your favorite VSCO girl or the '90s enthusiast in your life. This scrunchie-making kit from The Cullen Aesthetic has all the materials you'll need to crochet four velvet scrunchies. $30, etsy.com

Revival candle-making kit

Who doesn't love candles? This DIY candle making kit from Revival Homestead Supply provides all the materials you'll need to make three personalized lavender candles for your friends and family. $38, uncommongoods.com

Yarn Needles and Thread beginners knitting kit

If you want to knit gifts this year but don't know how, Yarn Needles and Thread's beginners knitting kit includes an online knitting tutorial, four yarns and a set of bamboo knitting needles. $32.10, etsy.com

Grow and Make chocolate truffle-making kit

Chocolate is essential during the holidays, especially in 2020. Treat your loved ones like royalty by making some delectable truffles with Uncommon Goods' kit and without all the equipment and mess of tempering chocolate. What a win-win! $35, uncommongoods.com

Bath bombs with Aveda essential oils and Dazzling Daisies organza bags

Pamper your loved ones this holiday season by making easy bath bombs. Simply fill these organza drawstring bags with Epsom salts, dried flowers from Amazon, and citrus zest or essential oils from Aveda to create luxurious baths. Plus, the organza bags can be reused by the recipients to make their own bath bombs in the future! $4.25, dazzlingdaisies.com

2 Fun Guys shiitake mushroom log kit

Help your loved ones easily grow their own organic mushrooms on this mess-free log kit from 2 Fun Guys USA. The kit comes with a hand-cut log that the company says will turn out a crop of Shiitake mushrooms every two to three months for up to three years. $29.95, williams-sonoma.com

The Cookie Cutter Shop 13-piece mini Christmas cookie cutter set

Give the classic gift of Christmas cookies this year. This timeless 13-piece mini cookie cutter set from The Cookie Cutter Shop includes all the holiday favorites, including a snowflake, angel, snowman and tree. $10.95, etsy.com

DIY tie dye kit

Tie dye isn't just for the summer, and you can make a wide range of gifts with Uncommon Goods' kit. Tie dye something classic like white T-shirts, or try a thin cloth for a tapestry or a plain tote bag. $14.99, uncommongoods.com

Sea of Bliss Shop DIY planter kit

In case you want to give your loved ones a gift they can DIY, this planter kit from Sea of Bliss Shop is perfect for your favorite Pinterester or anyone looking to cut down on screen time. The kit comes with an upcycled container, an air plant, washi tape, decorative paper, moss, brush, glue, instructions and plant care tips. $28, etsy.com

Michaels white cards and envelopes

Step up your holiday card game by making your own. With this Michaels set of a dozen blank cards, all you'll need are watercolors, paint, colored pencils, gel pens, markers, oil pastels or crayons to express yourself. $7.99, michaels.com

