Here's the scoop on new OwowCow Creamery spot, opening Thursday in Easton

With Lehigh Valley temperatures soaring into the 90s this week, people are seeking relief via pools, shade, air conditioning and a wide array of cool treats.

Fortunately, Bucks County-based OwowCow Creamery, named one of Trip Advisor’s Top 10 ice cream shops in the nation in 2013, will offer an additional reprieve from the heat when it opens its fourth store 6 p.m. Thursday in the former Simon Silk Mill at 1262 Simon Blvd. in Easton.

“This will be our first Lehigh Valley spot and we’re super pumped about Easton and the community that’s welcoming us,” general manager Shira Wade said.

The creamery, which debuted in 2009 at Routes 412 and 563 in Ottsville, near Nockamixon State Park, uses many organic ingredients and offers unique flavors such as I Hate Chocolate (named by workers who found it hard to stir).

The Easton store will feature an ice cream case of 24 rotating flavors, including other distinctive varieties such as brown butter saltine toffee, cashew caramel, sweet basil pineapple, strawberry rhubarb crumble, Indonesian pistachio, chocolate bourbon blueberry, candy cane chip, sweet potato wasabi, blackberry stracciatella and Cookie Monstah, featuring house-made chocolate chip cookies folded into a creamy vanilla base that's been naturally dyed blue by butterfly pea flowers.

A new kettle corn-infused ice cream with a kettle corn toffee swirl will be offered exclusively at the Easton location, Wade said.

“We’re at the end of summer right now, so we still have our local blood orange raspberry, local sweet butter corn and local peach,” Wade said. “Soon enough, though, we’ll be diving into our pumpkin and apple season.”

The Easton shop will offer OwowCow’s full menu, which includes milkshakes, floats, banana splits, sundaes and ice cream sandwiches, made with OwowCow’s hand-baked cookies.

An expanded selection of ice cream and sorbet pops, which are hand-dipped in dark and white chocolates as well as other flavors, also will be available in Easton, Wade said.

Pricing will be the same as the other locations, with a small scoop starting at $3.75 plus tax.

“We’ll also have our Cow Flights, which are samplers of five different flavors, so they’re five mini scoops,” Wade said.

OwowCow has been spreading its sweetness the past several years, opening a store in Wrightstown, Bucks County, in 2011 and another location in Lambertville, N.J., in 2014.

A fifth store is slated to open in spring 2019 in Chalfont, Bucks County, Wade said.

The Easton store, the largest of all the shops at around 2,000 square feet, will offer seating for about 30 customers, with more than a dozen additional seats outside.

It will showcase the mill’s industrial heritage by maintaining its brick walls, concrete floors and exposed ceiling beams.

“We wanted to keep it as raw possible and really respect the bones of the building, which is an amazing former industrial space,” Wade said.

OwowCow, which was named best ice cream by Philly Magazine in 2012, is licensed by the state Department of Agriculture to make ice cream using its own homemade base, which consists of four main ingredients — eggs, cream, cane sugar and honey.

"The ice cream's base is its heart," owner John Fezzuoglio told The Morning Call shortly after the business garnered its Trip Advisor accolade. "Most companies buy commercial bases, which, unfortunately, are rarely comprised of all-natural ingredients. Our ice cream is totally organic and completely chemical-free."

The 4105 Durham Road shop sources many ingredients from local suppliers, including Rick's Egg Farm, which is just up the road on Route 412, and honey from Meadow View Beekeeping in Kutztown.

"I love that we are able to share the wealth with our partners," Fezzuoglio said.

In addition to honey and cage-free eggs, other examples of local foods used by the creamery include strawberries from Trauger's Farm Market and mint from Peace Tree Farm, both in Kintnersville; peaches from Bechdolt Orchards in Lower Saucon Township, plums from Scholl Orchards in Kempton, sweet corn from None Such Farm in Buckingham Township and blueberries from Donio Farms in Hammonton, New Jersey.

Fezzuoglio and his team of helpers make many flavors that may seem unusual, but ultimately end up being hits with customers. Notable concoctions include mango habanero, chocolate jalapeno, grapefruit with chocolate-covered lemon peel and merlot sorbet (made with wine from Chaddsford Winery). Not all creations make it to customers though.

"There's an occasional bomb," Fezzuoglio said. "But when something bombs, it bombs in the back with me."

The Easton shop will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily before switching to fall hours — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday — after Labor Day, Wade said. Info: 610-438-5269.

