Here's everything you can eat and drink during the Preakness Stakes

The bring-your-own-keg-and-a-barbecue days are a thing of Preakness past. This year, race officials announced that outside food and drink will not permitted anywhere at Pilmlico Race Course during Black-Eyed Susan and Preakness days.

But do bring your wallet: Multiple vendors will be selling food and drinks at the Preakness Stakes on May 18. You can learn more about it here.

Here are the vendors that will be selling “grab and go” foods at this year’s race:

Starting Gate Concessions and Bar (first floor of clubhouse)

Laughing Horse BBQ (first floor of clubhouse)

Smokehouse (grandstand)

Homestretch Bar (grandstand)

Inside Rail (second floor of grandstand)

Jailbreak Bar (second floor of grandstand)

Pizza Cafe (grandstand)

Attendees looking for something a little fancier can sit down for a meal at one of these two locations:

The Terrace Dining Room on the second floor of the clubhouse will serve brunch with a view of the race course.

The Jockey Club on the third floor of the clubhouse will play the races on 55 televisions and serve classic bar bites.

And here’s everything you can drink:

14 Hands wines

Anheuser-Busch beers

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer

Deep Eddy vodka

DeKuyper Peachtree schnapps

Effen Vodka

Jack Daniel’s whiskey

Maker's Mark bourbon

Ole Smoky Moonshine

Pepsi products

Pinnacle Vodka

Red Bull

Stella Artois beer

Tito's Vodka

