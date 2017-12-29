  1. Home
From blog.scottspizzatours.com
Here’s something fun to do with kiddos! My friend Ben told me he wanted to spell his name in pizza. He got the idea from the cover of a book called Secret Pizza Party. I made a batch of dough, we rolled it out, cut out the letters, put them on some parchment paper, and topped it with sauce and cheese. The parchment paper limited the mess and the results were delicious!

