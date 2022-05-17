Here’s the Scoop – Orange Leaf Celebrates Turning Over a New Leaf in Cypress

Fast-growing national froyo franchise to host unveiling celebration, give away FREE froyo for a year and more on May 21

Cypress, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt has sprinkled some sweet new features throughout its Cypress location, and is ready to offer customers more personalized fro-yo options than ever before!

Located at 12702 Grant Road, Cypress’ remodeled Orange Leaf features a massive self-serve candy wall, cotton candy, popcorn and, of course, over 50 toppings to add to your froyo work of art that you can’t get anywhere else.

To celebrate this sweet remodel, Orange Leaf is inviting locals to be one of the first to experience the enhanced design during a special event on Saturday, May 21. While exploring “How Do You Orange Leaf” with over 1,000 different ways to make your own fro-yo masterpiece, guests will also get to enjoy live music, photo opportunities, face painting, a balloon artist and outdoor games from noon to 4 p.m.

To add to the celebration, Orange Leaf will offer $1 off a Smoothie or Shake, $2 off a Superfood Bowl, and buy one get one free any size fro-yo. Plus, from May 19-23, 10 lucky fro-yo lovers will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win FREE* fro-yo for a year!

To enter, visit www.facebook.com/OrangeLeafGrantRdCypress and like the entry post, and submit your favorite fro-yo topping in a comment on the post between May 19-23. Then, be sure to follow @OrangeLeafGrantRdCypress for at least 15 days to participate in the promotion and be eligible to win. Orange Leaf will select and announce the winners on May 23. The lucky winners will be selected at random to receive Free Fro-yo for a Year!

“At Orange Leaf, we’re always focused on creating the best customer experience possible,” said President of Brix Restaurants Sherif Mityas. “With our enhanced design, we’re making life even sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that gives our guests flavor freedom to create whatever fro-yo combination they can come up with. We look forward to celebrating this exciting unveiling with everyone on Saturday!”

Orange Leaf Cypress will be open from Monday to Thursday from noon to 9:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. To learn more, visit locations.orangeleafyogurt.com/Cypress .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Legal residents of TX, age 18+. Entry Period: From 8:00 am CT on 5/19/22 through 8:00 am CT on 5/23/22. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prizes: (10) packet of 52 coupons: each coupon good for one free 10-oz. frozen yogurt and toppings per week at the specified ORANGE LEAF® store (ARV $424.32). Total ARV for all prizes: $4,243.20. See complete Official Rules available at https://orangeleafyogurt.com/rules. Sponsor: Orange Leaf OC, LLC, 14850 Montfort Drive, Suite 131 PMB 22, Dallas, Texas 75254. Void where prohibited.

Orange Leaf offers freedom from average everyday options. From flavors, cups and cones to smoothies, shakes and cakes, Orange Leaf gives its guests the freedom to create whatever sweet treat they can come up with next. Each froyo flavor recipe is uniquely Orange Leaf’s and you can’t get it anywhere else! For more information about Orange Leaf, visit orangeleafyogurt.com .

About Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Based in Dallas, Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Its mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Orange Leaf is rapidly growing with more than 80 locations across the U.S.

Orange Leaf is a portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. For more information, visit orangeleafyogurt.com and follow Orange Leaf on Facebook and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

