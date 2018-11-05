Here are the Veterans Day dining deals, admission discounts and events

Veterans are honored in November all over the state, when numerous venues – restaurants, casinos, zoos, museums – offer special events and deals for vets and active-duty military as part of Veterans Day. Deals include free or discounted meals, admissions and events.

And one lucky veteran will win a car.

The Hartford chapter of NAPA Auto Care’s Business Development Group will give away a fully restored 1994 Mustang convertible. The giveaway is spearheaded by the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Each participating repair facility will help with the raffle, which is free and open to any veteran who produces a service card. Entries will be accepted all month, and the car will be awarded on Dec. 3.

The participating shops are Route 83 Auto Center in Ellington, Cusson Automotive in South Windsor, Jones’ Automotive in East Hartford, Don’s Auto Care Center in East Windsor, Middlesex Auto Center in Middlefield, Hometown Garage in Portland, C.A.R.S. in Cromwell and Paul’s Auto Repair in East Hartford.

READ: Election Day dining deals in CT »

Here’s a roundup of other deals and special events:

DINING AND DRINKING

Specials and deals are available on Nov. 11 unless otherwise noted.

Angelico’s Lake House Restaurant, 81 N. Main St. in East Hampton, is offering active service members and veterans complimentary dinner entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, with options like chicken parmigiana, baseball steak, fish and chips and baked chicken mac and cheese. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Bistro on Main, 867 Main St., Manchester, offers 20 percent off food for veterans during its weekend brunch on Nov. 10 and 11. The discount applies to the whole table, up to 4 people per veteran (does not apply to alcohol.) 860-432-5267, bistro-on-main.com.

Black Hog Brewing, 115 Hurley Road, Oxford, offers free samples to veterans and active military from 1 to 5 p.m., along with a pint glass to take home. Ted's Steamed Cheeseburgers’ food truck will be on site. 203-262-6075, blackhogbrewing.com.

Problem Solved Brewing, 2 North Road, East Windsor, offers $1 off all full pours and growlers or crowlers with a military ID. 860-623-1511, problemsolvedbrewing.com.

At Denny's restaurants, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a Build Your Own Grand Slam free from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12. (Dine-in only, valid military ID or DD214 required.) dennys.com.

Small Bites: Dining News And Events »

Olive Garden will offer a free entrée from a limited menu to veterans and active military with valid ID. Dine-in only; beverages and gratuity not included. olivegarden.com.

Applebee’s offers a free meal to veterans and active military. applebees.com.

Friendly's offers a complimentary Big-Two-Do breakfast and coffee or an All-American burger, fries and fountain drink to veterans and active military personnel with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card. friendlys.com.

Select MGM Springfield restaurants, including TAP Sports Bar, Chandler Steakhouse and Cal Mare, offer free appetizers to veterans or active-duty military who are members of its Military & Veterans Program (MVP). Guests can sign up with a military ID at any M life Rewards Desk at M life Rewards destinations. mgmspringfield.com.

At Mohegan Sun, active and retired military personnel will receive a free lunch at Seasons Buffet from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. (military ID required.) Other restaurant discounts include 15 percent off entrees at Michael Jordan’s Steak House, Michael Jordan’s 23.sportcafe, Soltoro, and Tom’s Urban and 20 percent off meals at Johnny Rockets or Johnny Rockets Express (with proper ID.) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar offers a free entrée from a special menu exclusively available at its Mohegan Sun location. mohegansun.com.

Cracker Barrel offers complimentary slices of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca Cola cake to veterans at all of its locations. crackerbarrel.com.

At Texas Roadhouse, veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch entree. Guests choose from a menu of 10 items, including 6-ounce sirloin steak, grilled pork chop, country fried chicken, pulled pork dinner or cheeseburger. Dine-in only. texasroadhouse.com.

Chili’s offers a free entree to veterans from a select menu. chilis.com.

Ruby Tuesday offers a free appetizer (up to $10 in value) with valid military ID. rubytuesday.com.

On the Border offers a free Create Your Own combo meal (choose 2 option) with rice, beans, chips and salsa to veterans and active duty military. Dine-in only; beverage not included. ontheborder.com.

Red Robin offers a free Tavern Double burger and bottomless fries to veterans and active duty military. redrobin.com.

Participating Dunkin' Donuts locations will offer a free doughnut to veterans and active duty military. dunkindonuts.com.

Chimirri’s Italian Pastry Shoppe, 1075 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, hosts “Catch a Vet” on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. All veterans, active military and first responders (police, fire and EMS) and their families are invited to enjoy free coffee and slices of Hartford Cream Pie. Chimirri’s will donate 10 percent of all sales to benefit Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a local chapter of the national organization serving disabled veterans. 860-529-2527, chimirrispastry.com.

MUSEUMS, GALLERIES

The Connecticut Science Center in Hartford offers veterans, reservists and military personnel free general admission on Nov. 10 and 11. (Accompanying family get 50 percent off general admission. The offer applies to general admission only and cannot be used on or toward a Double or Triple play ticket.) Ctsciencecenter.org.

Real Art Ways in Hartford is showing two short films, “The Dance of da Vinci: A Documentary” and “Salute to the Troops,” both starring members of the Sonia Plumb Dance Company, on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. Admission is $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the SPD Apprentice Training Program and the Wounded Warriors Project. facebook.com/events/266813627508615.

The New England Air Museum hosts its annual Veterans Day event Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring World War I and II re-enactors. Children will be invited to make holiday cards to be sent to veterans. At 1 p.m. William Purple, a B-17 pilot from the 8th Air Force, will share his story of the bombing raid on Berlin on Feb. 3, 1945. $15 for adults; $14 seniors; $10 children 14 and under; 3 and under free. Veterans receive a 10 percent discount; active duty military receive a 20 percent discount. Visitors are also asked to bring a new personal hygiene product to be donated to a veterans’ home. neam.org

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford gives free admission year-round to veterans and active-duty military. For others, admission is $15, $12 seniors, $5 students, 18 and younger and Hartford residents free. thewadsworth.org.

Mark Twain House & Museum: 351 Farmington Ave. in Hartford, gives active-duty military $2 off any tour year-round. For others, admission is $20, $18 seniors, $12 ages 6 to 16, 5 and younger free. marktwainhouse.org.

Connecticut Historical Society: One Elizabeth St. in Hartford, features the exhibit “Facing War: Connecticut in World War I.” chs.org.

Harriet Beecher Stowe Center: 77 Forest St. in Hartford, offers free tours to veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11 and 12. For others, admission is $16, $4 seniors, $10 students, 5 and younger free. harrietbeecherstowe.org.

Connecticut State Armory, 360 Broad St., Hartford, hosts a “Helping Heroes” veterans art exhibit sponsored by Connecticut Public Learning’s Institute for Advanced Media Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission and food are free. A physical therapist, yoga instructor and tai chi practitioner will be on site. ctlearninglab.org/adults

Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave. in New Haven offers free admission year-round to active-duty military and their families. For others, admission is $13, $9 seniors, $6 ages 3 to 18, 2 and younger free. peabody.yale.edu.

Florence Griswold Museum, 96 Lyme St. in Old Lyme, offers free admission year-round to veterans and active-duty military. For others, admission is $10, $9 seniors, $8 students, 12 and younger free. flogris.org.

Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St. in New London, reduces admission to $7 for active-duty military year-round. For others, admission is $12, $9 seniors, $5 students, 12 and younger free. lymanallyn.org.

Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center, 110 Pequot Trail in Mashantucket, hosts its annual Honoring the Veterans Powwow on Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission and free food (succotash, chowder, corn cakes, frybread) for veterans with one guest as well as active-duty military with one guest. For others, admission is $10 across the board for the powwow only, for powwow and museum access, $20, $15 seniors and students. pequotmuseum.org.

Mattatuck Museum, 144 West Main St. in Waterbury, gives free admission for veterans and active-duty military and their families on Nov. 12. On that day, a collection of flags that represented the colonies that later became the United States will be on exhibit, with collector Bill DeMaida talking about the collection. For others, admission is $10, $7 seniors, 16 and younger free. mattmuseum.org.

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum: 258 Main St. in Ridgefield, gives free admission year-round to veterans and active-duty military. For others, admission is $10, $5 seniors and students, 12 and younger free. aldrichart.org.

Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive in Greenwich, gives free admission to veterans on Nov. 11. Free admission year-round to active-duty military and their families. For others, admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, 5 and younger free. brucemuseum.org.

OTHER

Sea Tea Improv Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum St. in Hartford, offers free admission to veterans and active-duty military for its Nov. 11 family show, which is at 4 p.m. seateaimprov.com.

Goodspeed is offering $10 off tickets to veterans or active military for the evening performances of “The Drowsy Chaperone” on Nov 7 to 10. Use Code: VETS10 goodspeed.org

Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main St., Ivoryton, hosts a Veterans Day Concert titled “Arlington Sons” on Nov. 12 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. David Pittsinger and his son, Richard Pittsinger, will perform a piece commissioned by David to honor his late father, a U.S. Army veteran and distinguished guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Also songs and readings by Dave Williams of ICRV radio, WWII veteran Peter Walker and retired Naval chaplain Captain Jane Viera. Musical director is Simon Holt of Salt Marsh Opera. $50. A limited number of free tickets are available for veterans. 103 Main St. in the Ivoryton section of Essex. ivorytonplayhouse.org.

Ocean State Job Lot’s annual military discount week, called #OperationThankYou, runs Nov. 8 to 14 for all veterans, when active duty, National Guard, and retired personnel will receive 25 percent off with military ID. oceanstatejoblot.com

Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., in Mashantucket hosts its 9th annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. foxwoods.com.

Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., hosts an African-American history photo exhibit from the collection of Bill Costen, of more than 1,000 photographs of Tuskegee Airmen, soldiers in World Wars I and II, “Buffalo Soldiers” from the 19th century and Pullman Porters. It will be up until Dec. 14. A reception will be held Nov. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. hplct.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave. in Bridgeport, admits veterans for free on Nov. 12, and family members get 20 percent discounts. For others, admission is $15, $11 seniors, $12 students, 3 and younger free. beardsleyzoo.org.

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water St., offers free admission for veterans and active-duty military the whole month of November. Also through the month, the aquarium will present “Through the Lens: A Veterans Photography Show,” with photos by and of veterans, created by members of the Veteran Artist Program. For others, admission is $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $17.95 students, 2 and younger free. maritimeaquarium.org.

Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave, offers free admission year-round to active-duty military. On Nov. 12, free admission for veterans and $5 off admission for everyone in their party. For others, admission is $28.95, $26.95 seniors, $18.95 ages 4 to 14, 3 and younger free. mysticseaport.org.

Mystic Aquarium, veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID get free general admission Nov. 10 through Nov. 18. Family members get special discounts. mysticaquarium.org

Old Sturbridge Village is offering free admission to all active, veteran and retired military personnel and family members, (up to six people), on Nov. 11. osv.org.

Grace For Vets offers veterans and service personnel free car washes on Veterans Day. Hundreds of car-wash businesses participate, including dozens of businesses in Connecticut. Check graceforvets.org for locations.

Great Clips salons give active military and veterans either a free haircut or a free haircut card on Nov. 11 that can be used any time through the end of 2018. greatclips.com.

Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations nationwide offer free “Checks for Vets” (free tire, brake and battery) plus 10 percent off tires, to all active and retired military members and first responders, effective Nov. 9 to 11. goodyearautoservice.com.

At Pilot Flying J, active duty and retired military veterans can redeem an offer in the myPilot app to enjoy a free Pilot Coffee of any size with choice of a PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnabon Center of the Roll. Available Nov. 10 to 12. pilotflyingj.com.