Here are the 18 new vendors coming to the Baltimore Farmers' Market in April

Eighteen new vendors will be on hand when the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar opens for the season April 7.

The market, about to open for the 42nd time, will run Sundays from 7 a.m. to noon through Dec. 22 on Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay streets, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway, according to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, which produces the event.

On opening day, the first 100 visitors to the welcome tent will receive a free market tote bag. In addition, musicians with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s OrchKids will perform starting at 9:30 a.m.

The new vendors include:

» Brooklyn Farm

» Cajou Cream

» DanCandle

» Frog Farm Arts

» Glass Adornments

» Guacamole Specialists

» Hemp and Healthy

» Lucky Bat Paper Co.

» Lucky Bean Jewelry

» Miller Productions

» NEGUS CRE8

» Sagamore Spirit

» SamunTea Shop

» Sporty Dog Creations

» Tavon’s Beard Butter

» The Salad Lady

» Utopian Dreamer

» Victorine Q Adams Community Garden

May through December, the market’s themed “First Sunday” program will offer giveaways, discounts, crafts and special guests, vendors and organizations. Themes are: Bike to Market Day (May 5), Nurse Appreciation Day (June 2), Independent Women (July 7), First Responder Day (Aug. 4), Back to School Teacher Appreciation (Sept. 1), Fall Harvest (Oct. 6), Meet the Farmers (Nov. 3) and Holiday Art Expo (Dec. 1).

From 9 a.m.-10:30 a m. on First Sundays May through October, the market will host free market tours and hands-on cooking classes.

Other programs being offered include the Composting Drop-off Zone with the Baltimore Office of Sustainability, Ask a Farmer, and cooking and gardening demonstrations.

For more details, visit promotionandarts.org.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun