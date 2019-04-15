Herb-Crusted Lamb Chops with Tomato Mint Couscous a special dinner for Easter (or anytime)

Lamb shoulder blade chops are used for this dinner. They're topped with a savory crust. Make them for Easter weekend or anytime you want a quick, easy special dinner.

The Tomato Mint Couscous is made with pearl couscous also called Israeli or Jerusalem couscous. It's similar to regular couscous made from wheat flour, but larger grains. It adds a firmer texture to the dish than using regular couscous.

Helpful Hints:

- Loin or rib lamb chops can be used instead of shoulder blade chops.

- Regular couscous can be used instead of pearl couscous.

Countdown:

- Make couscous and set aside.

- Preheat broiler.

- Make lamb chops.

Shopping List:

To buy: 2 7-ounce lamb shoulder blade chops, 1 container plain breadcrumbs, 1 bunch fresh sage or 1 bottle ground sage, 1 bunch fresh mint, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 package pearl couscous, 2 small tomatoes.

Staples: olive oil, garlic, salt and freshly ground black pepper.

HERB-CRUSTED LAMB CHOPS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 7-ounce lamb shoulder blade chops

2 medium garlic cloves, crushed

1/4 cup plain breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat broiler. Line baking tray with foil. Remove visible fat from lamb. Place on tray and broil 5 inches from heat for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, mix garlic, bread crumbs and sage together. Blend in mustard and add salt and pepper to taste. Turn lamb chops over and broil 2 minutes. Remove from broiler and spoon bread crumb mixture over each lamb chop. Return to boiler for 2 minutes. Watch to make sure breadcrumbs do not burn. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 392 calories (35 percent from fat), 15.3 g fat (6.8 g saturated, 0.5 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 51.2 g protein, 11.8 g carbohydrates,1.5 g fiber, 386 mg sodium.

TOMATO MINT COUSCOUS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup pearl couscous

2 small tomatoes, cut into small cubes (1 cup)

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring water to a boil. Add couscous and boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add tomatoes. Cover with a lid and let stand 5 minutes. When ready, add mint, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Fluff up with a fork.

Per serving: 244 calories (27 percent from fat), 7.3 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 6.7 g protein, 38 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.

Yield 2 servings.

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)