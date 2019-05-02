Help Save the Rainforest & Enter to Win a Custom Purple Beach Cruiser at Juice It Up!

Leading Superfruit Bowl Chain Joins Sambazon in 20th Annual “Purple for the Planet” Initiative

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Saving the rainforest can be rewarding and delicious with Juice It Up!’s newest social media contest in support of longtime partner Sambazon’s 20th annual “Purple for the Planet” initiative. One of the nation’s foremost handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, Juice It Up! is continuing its “Superfruits of the Amazon” celebration by teaming up with the pioneer of açaí to help spread awareness and protect our rainforests.

Sambazon’s “Purple for the Planet” contest will run through May 31, 2019, where guests are encouraged to stop by their nearest Juice It Up! with purple hair to support the cause. For those who post their purple haired selfie, Sambazon will purchase five acres of rainforest to protect on your behalf. And if purple hair isn’t your style, you can enter Juice It Up!’s separate social contest running May 1 through May 31, where one lucky fan will win a custom Juice It Up! beach cruiser in Sambazon purple just by enjoying a delicious açaí bowl or other purple aesthetic Juice It Up! product and following the entry guidelines below by May 31:

Follow @JuiceItUp and @Sambazon on Instagram and/or Facebook Snap a photo of your açaí bowl or other purple aesthetic Juice It Up! product and post it on Instagram and/or Facebook using the hashtags #PurpleForThePlanet and #JuiceItUp Tag @Sambazon in both the photo and caption Notes:

(1) Profile must be public throughout contest duration

(2) complete entry rules can also be found here

The Juice It Up! “Purple for the Planet” post that achieves the highest aggregate number of shares, comments and likes on either Facebook or Instagram will win the custom beach cruiser!

“For almost two decades, we’ve proudly partnered with Sambazon to create our delicious lineup of açaí bowls and smoothies, and we’re proud to join forces for their ‘Purple for the Planet’ campaign dedicated to saving our rainforests!” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “With the amazing açaí berry being a key ingredient in some of our most popular bowls and smoothies, this is a perfect opportunity to help educate our guests about where this superfruit comes from and how they can play a role in protecting our earth’s most vital ecosystem. We can’t wait to see all the fun purple selfies!”

Rainforest Facts:

Rainforests once covered 14% of the earth’s land surface; now they cover a mere 6% and experts estimate that the last remaining rainforests could be consumed in less than 40 years

Nearly half of the world’s species of plants, animals and microorganisms will be destroyed or severely threatened over the next quarter century due to rainforest deforestation

We lose one species to extinction for every 584 acres of rainforest that are cut down and we’re losing more than 10 times that amount every day

For every 584 acres of rainforest protected, we save one species

To date, Sambazon has preserved over 2.5 million acres of rainforest



All Juice It Up! social entries must be made to a public account by May 31, 2019. To view Juice It Up!’s full menu and to find your nearest location, go to www.juiceitup.com.

