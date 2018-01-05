Hellertown's Sagra Bistro to offer Saucon Valley Restaurant Week specials for two weeks

Saucon Valley Restaurant Week, featuring fixed price menus at 10 Hellertown area businesses, kicks off until Jan. 14, but Sagra Bistro is starting a new tradition by offering an additional preview week of the same specials.
The restaurant at 620 Main St. in Hellertown will offer dining deals Tuesday through Jan. 13 and Jan. 16-20.
A two-course lunch menu, featuring an entree and choice of a starter or dessert, will be $12.95.
Highlights include starters such as a petite cheese torte with crackers and savory-stuffed cannoli; entrees such as a Sagra turkey wrap and Tuscan chicken pressed tortilla; and desserts such as pumpkin pie spring rolls and salted caramel cake.
A three-course dinner menu, $19.95, will include the following entree choices: beef stew, Italian chicken cordon bleu over spaghetti, roast pork and eggplant and sausage Bolognese.
Saucon Valley Restaurant Week, Jan. 14-20, also will include 1774 Grille & Tap, Bella’s Ristorante, Braveheart Highland Pub, DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria, Hellertown Bakery, Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House, Springtown Inn, Taps Tavern and Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern.
Sagra reservations: 484-851-3220.
