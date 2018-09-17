Hellertown's 1774 Grille & Tap to launch fall menu, featuring butternut squash gnocchi, poached pear salad and more

Savor fall flavors at Hellertown’s 1774 Grille & Tap.

The 605 Main St. restaurant on Wednesday will launch its fall menu, which includes new dishes such as a lump crab cake sandwich with Cajun remoulade sauce, poached pear spinach salad with candied walnuts, seared scallops with saffron risotto, baked chicken and apple roulade with butternut squash gnocchi in a brown butter and sage sauce and chocolate ganache New York-style cheesecake.

Starting Sept. 22, a French Jazz Brunch will be served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with another new menu highlight: country pork sausage and gravy over Southern buttermilk biscuits.

The restaurant, which opened in February 2017, also recently began showcasing local artists and their artwork in conjunction with Wine Down Wednesday ($7 glasses of wine, $3 domestic beers and $10 charcuterie boards, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays).

On Sept. 19, award-winning photographer Harry Collins, whose work has been published by prominent publications such as National Geographic and BBC Wildlife, will be featured.

Additionally, 1774 Grille & Tap is planning to host a Midnight at the Masquerade murder mystery dinner, featuring a three-course meal and production by The Murder Mystery Co., 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 26.

The menu includes butternut squash bisque or poached pear and mixed greens salad; prime rib or baked chicken and apple roulade withi gnocchi; and vanilla bread pudding with hot buttered rum sauce.

General admission is $75. VIP tickets, $120, include seating at front of stage, house alcoholic beverages, chef’s feature appetizer and participation of at least one person from your party in show. Reservations: 610-838-1774.

