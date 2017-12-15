Hellertown's 1774 Grille & Tap hosting Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve dinners

The 1774 Grille & Tap in a historic building on Main Street in Hellertown, has made some big changes, recently overhauling its food and beverage menus.

Check it out during special Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners.

The five-course dinners, $95 per person, include an appetizer, soup, salad, entree and dessert.

Christmas Eve dinner begins with choice of steak tartare, shrimp cocktail or a cheese board with housemade jam, chestnuts and crostinis.

Other menu highlights include a fourth-course of lobster bouillabaisse, duck breast, filet mignon or halibut; and a fifth-course selection of egg nog creme brulee with Christmas cookies or mint chocolate cheesecake with raspberry coulis.

A New Year’s Eve dinner features a second-course of crab apple bisque; and fourth-course of lobster bouillabaisse, filet mignon, scallops with truffle Parmesan risotto or lamb rack.

It concludes with choice of Champagne macerated berries with chocolate mousse and mint meringue cookie or Bailey’s cheesecake with whiskey caramel and hazelnut Guinness brittle.

New winter cocktails, $10 each, include a 1774 Hot Toddy, Christmas City Mule and Naughty Elf, among others.

Reservations: 610-838-1774; 1774grille.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

