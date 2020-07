The Rev. Helen Sinclair gathers with friends and family to celebrate her upcoming 100th birthday at Houston (Jessie "Ma") Park, 5001 S. Cottage Grove Ave., on July 11, 2020, in Chicago. Sinclair worked as the prison chaplain at Stateville Correctional Center near Joliet. She was born on July 14, 1920, and is the daughter of the Rev. Jessie "Ma" Houston, also a prison chaplain and civil rights activist, for whom the park is named.