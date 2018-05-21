Heisler concepts Regards to Edith and Prairie School closing after 8 months

After eight months in the West Loop, Regards to Edith and Prairie School are both closing, according to a statement from a Heisler Hospitality press release.

“Our goal was to offer two distinct concepts to the neighborhood,” the statement read. “While there has been much success over the past eight months, it has not been without its challenges. We are faced with the reality that the businesses are not sustainable.”

The concepts are on the ground level of Fulton Market’s Google offices at 326 N. Morgan St.

Regards to Edith opened with Jared Wentworth at the helm last October, aiming to create upscale versions of Maxwell Street food, like pizza puffs and cheese fries. Wentworth left in November to oversee culinary operations for Mordecai in the Hotel Zachary, across from Wrigley Field.

Prairie School, a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired bar, was led by Jim Meehan with hyperseasonal cocktails, coffees, Spirit teas and nonalcoholic cocktails. The bar even had its own highball mug program allowing regulars to purchase a mug and receive a discounted house highball made with Suntory Toki whisky. Those who bought a mug are invited to come to the bar this week and enjoy one final highball.

“We have immense pride and gratitude for our staff, who brought Edith and Prairie to life and taking care of them is our first priority,” the statement read. “Thank you to everyone who has visited, supported and shared kind words about us. We're forever grateful.”

The last day of service for both concepts is Saturday.

