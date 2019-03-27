On the Heels of Recent Buyout, Patxi’s Pizza Overhauls Menu, Adding Full Lunch Menu, Dessert Pizzas, Revamped Happy Hour & More

New Offerings Are Currently Available At All 17 Paxti’s Pizza Locations

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Patxi’s Pizza, the family-friendly chain specializing in Chicago-style deep dish pizzas that was recently purchased by Elite Restaurant Group, has introduced a new and improved menu at all 17 locations in California, Colorado, and Washington. The menu revamp is part of the brand’s efforts to refocus on hospitality and create a memorable experience for guests.

As part of the menu overhaul, Patxi’s will be introducing a full lunch menu aimed at guests on the go who are looking for quality food at a reasonable price. The new items range from innovative offerings like Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza and Roasted Caramel Apple and S’Mores dessert pizzas, to classics like the Old Chicago Special Deep Dish, Sausage Roll, and lunchtime-favorite sandwiches and soups. All locations will also debut a daily happy hour from 3-6pm, with select locations having reverse happy hour from 8pm-closing, which will feature drink specials and select menu items priced from $3-8. To bolster their beverage program, Patxi’s is rolling out a curated wine list and expanding draft beer options, with select locations having up to 20 rotating taps.

Patxi’s Pizza was founded in 2004 by Francisco “Patxi” Azpiroz and Bill Freeman, longtime friends and passionate pizza aficionados. The pair turned their love of high-quality, deep dish pizza into a friendly neighborhood restaurant, which now has 17 locations across three states. All of Patxi’s menu offerings start with the highest-quality ingredients, from scratch-made dough, fresh produce, artisan meats, and whole milk cheeses to create an experience and taste that is authentically Patxi’s. In addition to their signature deep dish pizzas, Patxi’s offers something for everyone, from thin crust and build-your-own pizzas, classic Italian starters, Piadina flatbread sandwiches, and salads, all of which can be accommodated to meet the dietary preferences of each guest.

Patxi’s Pizza operates 17 full-service restaurants in California, Colorado, and Washington. The family-friendly pizza concept is owned by Los Angeles-based Elite Restaurant Group, a multiconcept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains that also owns Slater’s 50/50 and Daphne’s.

“Patxi’s is an amazing brand that I truly believe in,” said Mike Nakhleh, president of Elite Restaurant Group. “We’re thrilled to have them in our portfolio and are excited to take the brand to the next level beginning with this menu overhaul and our aggressive plan for franchising.”

For more information about Patxi’s Pizza, visit www.patxispizza.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @PatxisPizza.

About Patxi’s Pizza

Patxi’s Pizza was founded in 2004 by longtime friends and passionate pizza lovers Francisco “Patxi” Azpiroz and Bill Freeman. They took their shared love of high-quality deep dish pizza and turned it into a friendly neighborhood chain with 17 locations in California, Colorado, and Washington. Much more than just another pizza joint, Patxi’s welcoming atmosphere, personable service, vast selection of local beer & wine, and high-quality food embody what the ideal ‘neighborhood restaurant’ should be. For more information, visit www.patxispizza.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multiconcept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117