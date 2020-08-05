Heavenly offbeat gazpachos for a hot summer day

A cool gazpacho is the perfect antidote to a blazing hot summer day, whether it is in Andalusia, Spain, Pittsburgh or anywhere.

The zesty cross between a salad and soup is refreshing, and can be enjoyed as a quick lunch, an afternoon pick-me-up or a light dinner when the sun hasn't quite disappeared.

When you think of a gazpacho these days, it is often a tomato-based soup perked up with raw bell pepper, cucumber and onion. But that's not how the gazpacho began its humble life. Its origin goes back centuries to the southeastern province in Spain when tomatoes were an unknown commodity. Then, it was a simple gruel that was an amalgam of stale bread, water, olive oil, garlic, vinegar and salt.

Tomatoes were native to the Americas, and Spain got its first taste of them only after Christopher Columbus took back the bright red fruits from the New World. Soon after, tomatoes along with fresh vegetables like bell peppers, onions and cucumbers became key ingredients in a gazpacho.

They were crushed together in a mortar or dornillo (large wooden bowl) and served to laborers working on olive plantations, citrus groves and vineyards to quench their thirst.

Food historians have different theories about the name "gazpacho." Some believe it came from the Latin word, caspa, meaning fragments and referring to the breadcrumbs. Some others believe that the name originated in the Hebrew word gazaz, which translates to breaking into pieces.

As the word of gazpacho spread over the centuries across continents, it has been adapted to accommodate the availability of produce, taste preferences and conveniences. High-end restaurants take pride in featuring the soups with a lump of crab or lobster meat and a splash of vodka or tequila. Creative home cooks flavor it with ground cumin, coriander and whatever else is on their spice rack and herbs such as basil, chives, thyme, cilantro and oregano. And the electric blender and food processor have replaced the mortar and pestle.

Nowadays, almost any cold salad-soup passes as a gazpacho. Watermelon is a common team player in summer, and so are cantaloupes, peaches and blueberries. A gazpacho can be spiced with jalapeno or hot sauce and sweetened with fruit juice to almost taste like a smoothie.

It can have the consistency of a watery salsa or a grainy puree, and there is no standard rule for its color either. It can be bright red, peachy orange or murky green. Sometimes, it shows up white. The blanco version is without tomatoes, of course, and is made with blanched almonds or cashew nuts, stale bread with crusts removed, garlic, olive oil and white wine vinegar.

If you think the variations are umpteen, consider the toppings - there are no boundaries. Gazpachos are commonly garnished with verdant herbs either as whole sprigs and leaves or chopped. But sometimes it is all about complementing the soup's color or flavor. Savory gazpachos feature serrano ham, whole salted nuts, a dash of hot sauce, garlicky cream, peppery croutons, shaved Manchego or Parmesan cheese, and chopped hard-cooked eggs. And ones on the sweetish side are topped with sliced grapes, cubed melon or dried fruits.

While purists and Andalusians might frown upon the modern variations, it has come to be that a soup can be called a gazpacho if the title simply says so. I came across three recipes wildly different in their flavor profiles fitting that bill. All their surnames are gazpacho, but that is the only common denominator.

Jamie Oliver combines the usual with the unusual in his rendition called My Panzanella Gazpacho in his latest cookbook, "Ultimate Veg." Cucumber, red bell pepper and mixed-color cherry tomatoes get whirled together in the blender with green peas, fava beans, basil and a slice of crusty bread.

The watermelon gazpacho in "Everyday Healthy Cookbook" by Dana Jacobi could be easily mistaken for a smoothie with the melon and ripe tomatoes adding a natural sweetness to the soup. Then comes an unexpected back-end kick from the tomatillo salsa, which is wonderful. So, too, is the cucumber-red onion-grape-cilantro garnish.

There are no raw ingredients nor tomatoes in Good Housekeeping's squash gazpacho. Yellow squash is cooked along with yellow bell pepper, garlic and ground cumin until the vegetables get soft. They are then blended until smooth along with a good squirt of lemon juice. to give a lovely yellow hue. For a finishing touch, it is dusted with paprika.

Each one of the whimsical soups is delightful when served chilled, and is a summer gazpacho in its own right.

WATERMELON GAZPACHO

You can use store-bought tomatillo salsa for this gazpacho or simply make your own.

Place three small tomatillos in a saucepan and cover them with water. Bring the water to a boil and then turn the heat down to a simmer and cook them for 5 minutes. Transfer the tomatillos to a blender along with a quarter cup of chopped onion, 2 cloves of garlic, half a serrano pepper that is deseeded, quarter cup of cilantro and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Give them a whirl and voila, the salsa is ready. There will be some extra left but you can always eat it with chips.

3 cups cubed seedless watermelon

2 1/2 cups seeded and cubed ripe tomato

1/2 cup tomatillo salsa

3 tablespoons lime juice

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For garnish

4 tablespoons finely chopped cucumber

4 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1/2 cup halved seedless red grapes

4 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons grated lime zest

In a blender, combine the watermelon and tomato. Blend until pulpy, 20 to 30 seconds.

Add the salsa and lime juice whirl just to combine, 5 seconds. Transfer the soup to a container, cover, and chill thoroughly, at least 4 hours.

To serve, stir the soup well. Season with salt and pepper.

Divide the soup among wide, shallow soup bowls. Add the cucumber, red onion, grapes, cilantro and lime zest, dividing them evenly among the bowls. Serve right away.

Makes 4 servings.

- "Everyday Healthy Cookbook: 120+ Fresh, Flavorful Recipes for Every Meal" by Dana Jacobi (Weldon Owen; July 7, 2020)

SQUASH GAZPACHO

This is a gazpacho that requires some bare minimum cooking. The result is a smooth soup that delights the senses.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds yellow squash, seeded and sliced

1 large yellow bell pepper, seeded and sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups lower-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

4 ounces soft goat cheese

8 slices baguette, toasted

Smoked paprika, for garnish

In a 5-quart saucepan, heat oil on medium.

Add squash, bell pepper, garlic, cumin and salt. Cook for 10 minutes or until the vegetables are almost soft, stirring occasionally.

Add the broth. Heat to simmering over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium; simmer 15 minutes or until the vegetables are very soft.

Pour into a blender and blend until very smooth. Stir in the lemon juice. Refrigerate until cold, about 8 hours.

When ready to serve, spread the goat cheese on toasted baguette slices. Serve the soup with goat cheese toasts and garnish with a pinch of smoked paprika.

Serves 4.

- "Good Housekeeping Cookbook" by Susan Westmoreland (Hearst Books; October 2018)

MY PANZANELLA GAZPACHO

Jamie Oliver's recipe called for 3 1/2 ounces of fresh or frozen fava beans. But because I forgot to add the beans to my shopping list, I used pistachios I had at home instead.

1 1/2-inch thick slice of crusty bread

7 ounces fresh or frozen peas

1/2 cup pistachios

4 scallions, green and white parts

1 to 2 green chilies

1/2 English cucumber

1 red bell pepper

1/2 clove garlic

8 ounces ripe cherry tomatoes

1/2 bunch fresh basil (1/2 ounce), divided

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Briefly run the bread under the tap and set aside.

Working in batches, if needed, add a handful of ice cubes into a blender with 1 cup of water.

Add peas and pistachios. Roughly chop and add scallions, chiles, cucumber and red pepper.

Chop garlic and tomatoes and add into the blender.

Tear in the bread and add most of the basil. Drizzle in the vinegar and olive oil.

Blitz until smooth. Season to perfection with salt and pepper. Finish with the remaining basil leaves.

Serve soup with watermelon cubes or an extra handful of fresh peas, if desired.

Serves 4 to 8.

- "Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals for Everyone" by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron Books; January 2020)

