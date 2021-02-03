Heaven Mykonos, a Contemporary Mediterranean Dining Concept Boasting Tapas and Wine in a Dynamic, Sexy Lounge Atmosphere, Debuts at the Bustling CityPlace Doral

Restaurant Founded by UMG Hospitality Group

Miami, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Heaven Mykonos is a contemporary dining concept focused on the palates and picturesque ambiance of the Mediterranean in a lively, sexy lounge atmosphere. Located on the second floor of the vivacious CityPlace Doral, the restaurant boasts tapas, an extensive wine list, craft cocktails and entertainment; and evolves into a sexy late-night lounge setting.

Founded by UMG Hospitality Group, Heaven Mykonos transports guests to the splendor of the Mediterranean with vibrant Greek island-inspired colors, décor, bright and airy white curtains and lighting, and lush florals and foliage. The Latin-themed dining concept, Kuba Cabana is also owned by UMG Hospitality Group and is located on the first floor of CityPlace Doral, below Heaven Mykonos. Guests can enjoy a memorable experience on Heaven Mykonos’ outdoor terrace. The restaurant itself features a second story VIP area, evoking a chic Mediterranean-style theme.

Live music performances and entertainment, special celebrity DJ appearances both in person and with virtual robots, and video walls all make for an enlivening experience at Heaven Mykonos. In addition, hookah is also offered at the restaurant.

“Heaven Mykonos brings the sexiness, beauty and vitality of the Mediterranean to Miami,” said Dieuveny “DJ” Louis, Founder of UMG Hospitality Group. Louis is known for being a steadfast visionary in the restaurant, spirits, music, entertainment, and boating industries.

“This chic yet spirited experience makes guests feel as if they are emerged in the heart of the Greek islands, with spectacular tapas and an extensive wine list, a beautiful Mediterranean look and feel, incredible entertainment, all in an alluring lounge atmosphere,” said David Garretson, UMG Hospitality Group’s Chief Financial and Operating Officer.

Under the direction of illustrious Miami Chef Jorge Mas, who serves as Corporate Chef for UMG Hospitality Group, the expansive menu boasts delicious Mediterranean fare, seafood items, seasonal salads, pastas, tapas, flatbreads made in a dedicated brick oven, and more. Some signature items include Astakomakaronada (traditional Greek lobster pasta), Beef Tartare smoked at the table and topped with Caviar, Seafood Towers, Swordfish Souvlak, Lobster Flatbread, Braised Lamb Flatbread, Moussaka Paella cooked over charcoal, Tabbouleh, and the Swordfish Steak. The impressive drink menu offers an array of wines and signature craft cocktails. Toast Vodka and Miami Club Rum cocktails are among the favorites on the cocktail list.

“I am thrilled to bring the exquisite tastes of the Mediterranean to Heaven Mykonos,” said Chef Mas, who has worked at some of Miami’s most trendy and well-known restaurants. “We have carefully crafted a menu that explores fresh, delightful fare including an exquisite selection of raw and cooked seafood dishes and high-quality dry-aged meat cuts, all cooked on a charcoal grill. The menu will also boast seasonal salads, pastas and flatbreads.”

“Heaven Mykonos’s must-taste wine list includes a significant emphasis on traditional and natural wines, to perfectly pair with any dish on the menu. The dining concept’s one-of-a-kind wine selection touches the shores of several Mediterranean countries, allowing guests to take a culinary journey like no other,” Mas continued.

Heaven Mykonos is located at CityPlace at Doral, 8300 NW 36th Street, Ste 216, Doral, FL 33166. Its current dinner hours of operation are Monday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-close. Happy Hour is offered Monday – Friday, 4 – 6 p.m. Lunch and Brunch will be available to guests soon.

About Heaven Mykonos

Heaven Mykonos is a Mediterranean-themed, contemporary restaurant focusing on tapas and wine, that evolves into a sexy lounge atmosphere. The restaurant evokes the atmosphere of the Mediterranean, and features Mediterranean fare, seafood dishes, flatbreads made in a brick oven, delicious signature dishes, and an impressive drink menu. Musical performances, special celebrity DJ appearances (both in person and virtually with robots), video walls, and hookah all make Heaven Mykonos THE place to be. Its current dinner hours of operation are Monday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-close. Happy Hour is offered Monday – Friday, 4 – 6 p.m. Founded by Dieuveny “DJ” Jean Louis and David Gaarretson of UMG Hospitality Group, it is located in the exciting CityPlace at Doral, 8300 NW 36th Street, Ste 216, Doral, FL 33166. For more information, visit www.heavenmykonos.com , www.instagram.com/heavenmykonosmia , or call 305.043.2836.

About UMG Hospitality Group

Building on their love of the restaurant and entertainment industry, Dieuveny “DJ” Jean Louis and David Garretson founded UMG Hospitality Group in 2018. The group includes Kuba Cabana, a lively dining concept which stems from the beautiful traditions of Latin and Caribbean music, cuisine and culture; and Heaven Mykonos, a Mediterranean-themed restaurant focused on tapas and wine served in a dynamic, sexy lounge atmosphere. Both are located at the vibrant CityPlace Doral in Doral, Florida. A serial entrepreneur since age 19, the Haitian-born Louis, a resident of Miami since he was 10 years old, was a successful investor in the famous franchise Miami Subs in 2011, created Toast Vodka in 2014, founded Miami-based spirits conglomerate Toast Distillers, Inc. (“Toast”) in 2019, and much more. Garretson brings years of financial leadership as well as public company experience in the hospitality industry to the company. For more information, please contact info@umghosp.com .

About CityPlace Doral

CityPlace Doral is an attractive leisure destination offering a collection of memorable dining, shopping, wellness and entertainment experiences. Developed by The Related Group, CityPlace Doral is a master-planned, mixed-use development nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral in the heart of Miami-Dade County. CityPlace Doral combines the vision of world-renowned architects, designers and artists creating the next crown jewel of prosperous dining, entertainment and upscale shopping in one of South Florida’s growing cities. The project marks Related’s second installment of their CityPlace brand and features 250,000 square feet of retail space, including more than 40 dining, shopping and entertainment destinations for all palettes and walks of life. CityPlace Doral is designed by global architecture firm Arquitectonica, and the property’s entertainment retail component is anchored by a roster of first-class tenants from all over the country. For more information, please visit: https://www.cityplacedoral.com .

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

heaven@dureeandcompany.com

954-723-9350

The post Heaven Mykonos, a Contemporary Mediterranean Dining Concept Boasting Tapas and Wine in a Dynamic, Sexy Lounge Atmosphere, Debuts at the Bustling CityPlace Doral first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.