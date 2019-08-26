Heath Design Group Provides Design for New &Pizza Wall Street Location

Baltimore, MD (RestaurantNews.com) &pizza’s newest location situated at 63 Wall Street, New York opened last month. The unique design was provided by Heath Design Group, a Baltimore architecture and interior design firm.
Heath Design Group worked closely with the client on this location to create a design which was representative of the &pizza brand and its core values. The final design of the restaurant presents a minimal, yet sophisticated aesthetic, with precise fixture and finish applications and a color concept that presents like an anamorphic art installation.
63 Wall Street is &pizza’s most recent opening. Heath Design Group has designed various locations for the restaurant chain in the DC and MD areas.
Heath Design Group is a full service architecture, interior architecture and interior design firm servicing the Mid-Atlantic region. The firm provides design solutions for the corporate office, retail, hospitality & healthcare markets. For additional information, please visit www.HeathDesignGroup.com
