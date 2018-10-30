Hearty Mexican stew from Bankers Hill restaurant

Chicken Chile Verde is a popular soup on the menu at Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant. This spicy, hearty stew with Mexican origins is a great choice for lunch or dinner as the weather cools down.

Bankers Hill executive chef Carl Schroeder adapted a version of the restaurant’s stew for home cooks. The restaurant always has house-made chicken stock on hand, but the chef says you can easily substitute a store-bought, good-quality organic chicken stock.

Chicken Chile Verde

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pound ground chicken

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 large yellow onion, chopped

4 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 small jalapeño, chopped (with seeds)

12 whole tomatillos, husked

2 whole pasilla peppers, roasted, skinned, seeded and diced (see note)

3 cups homemade chicken stock, or high-quality canned broth

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 bunch cilantro, stems removed, roughly chopped

2 (14-ounce) cans white beans, rinsed and drained

Salt and pepper to taste

Avocado slices (for garnish)

Pepper jack cheese (for garnish)

Sour cream (for garnish)

Lime wedges (for garnish)

In a medium-sized sauté pan, brown the ground chicken in 3 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat, stirring constantly to break up the meat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a 6- to 8-quart heavy-bottomed pot, sauté onions, garlic and jalapeño in remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat until translucent.

Add tomatillos, pasillas, stock, cumin, coriander, oregano and 3/4 of the cilantro. Bring to low simmer, then cover allow to cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In small batches, ladle soup into a blender and pulse 3-4 times until all soup is slightly pureed. Return to pot. Add white beans and cooked ground chicken. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

To garnish: Top with shredded pepper jack cheese, avocado, remaining cilantro and sour cream. Serve with lime wedges.

Note: At Bankers Hill, the team roasts and peels the pasilla peppers, but chef Schroeder says you will have an equally delicious result by omitting that step.

Recipe courtesy of Carl Schroeder, executive chef and co-proprietor, Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant.

